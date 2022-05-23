How PM Modi’s Buddha diplomacy has helped bring India and Nepal closer

Broadly aimed at making deep inroads into Nepal through cultural routes and reviving natural trust in bilateral relations and cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit has been well-received by the people of Nepal

For long, graffiti have been a force multiplier of narrative. In Nepal, the moving vehicles and walls are known for displaying one particular message: “Buddha was Born in Nepal.” This was broadly aimed at contesting the projection that Lord Buddha was an Indian. In that sense, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lumbini (Nepal) during a Buddha Jayanti event has not just helped improve the bilateral relations, but also cleared India’s position on the birthplace of Buddha.

Prime Minister Modi, during his speech in Lumbini, said that India-Nepal relations are unshakeable like the Himalayas. He also added that the friendship between the two nations will benefit entire humanity in the emerging global situation. Broadly aimed at making deep inroads into Nepal through cultural routes and reviving natural trust in bilateral relations and cooperation, Prime Minister Modi’s visit has been well-received by the people of Nepal. The Himalayan nation’s tourism sector, which has witnessed an unprecedented slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, can now expect a major push with Lumbini being given its fair share along with other Buddhist sites in India.

The construction of a Buddhist Centre by India comes decades after other countries, including the US, China, Canada, France, Germany and Thailand, building their centres in Lumbini as an instrument of promoting Buddhist philosophy. Reportedly, it is expected to cost Rs 1 billion and take three years to complete. This should significantly help Lumbini emerge as a major destination in the Buddhist Circuit beyond the boundary and maximise the benefits with improved connectivity and tourism potential in the region. However, as a matter of fact, much will also depend on how the situation unfolds ahead with follow up and implementation.

The MoUs signed during Prime Minister Modi’s visit should further strengthen the industry-academia interface and create a new basis of cooperation on the hydroelectricity front:

• Between SJVN Ltd and Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) for the development and implementation of the Arun 4 Project

• Between Kathmandu University (KU) and Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IITM), for the joint-degree programme at Master’s level)

• Between the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Lumbini Buddhist University on the establishment of Dr Ambedkar Chair for Buddhist Studies

• Between Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and CNAS, Tribhuvan University on the establishment of ICCR Chair of Indian Studies

• Between Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Kathmandu University (KU) on the establishment of the ICCR Chair of Indian Studies

On the 75th year of Independence, Prime Minister Modi’s Lumbini visit signifies the importance India gives to Nepal — the two countries and their people actually fought together against the colonial British rule. It also showcases, once again, how India’s commitment to peace and prosperity in Nepal has been unwavering. The prime minister's latest visit reassures Nepal at a time when it is facing a serious challenge on Balance of Payment (BoP) and foreign exchange reserve — Kathmandu needs traction of support to get its economy back on track.

***

The COVID-19 pandemic is aptly termed as a ‘one in hundred years’ crisis, it severely disrupted lives, livelihoods and overall fundamentals of the economy. Nepal, not an isolated economy, suffered heavily as its exports and major income routes like remittances and tourism were hit hard. The crisis has impacted the geopolitics of the world and also the South Asian region, including India and Nepal. Some of the biggest changes that were never expected have taken place. Trade stopped, borders were locked down and the people were forced to either stay home or reach their respective homes.

A change in approach is much needed. This is the time for proactive joint action for India and Nepal to come out of the trying situation with a blueprint for the revival of the economy. An ever increased focus given by India on economic partnership with Nepal is a welcome development and with reciprocation from Kathmandu, it is likely that the hiccups of recent years will not haunt the future prospects in bilateral relations.

For reimagining South Asia in a time when Sri Lanka and Pakistan are in extreme distress with the wrong set of priorities on economic and governance fronts, it is of utmost importance how India and Nepal follow a shared approach to give regional and sub-regional cooperation a chance.

India’s sustained outreach in Nepal has cleared the fog surrounding China’s overt overplay in the Himalayan nation. In order to deepen economic ties with Kathmandu, Delhi should continue to work towards further strengthening the border economy and connectivity. People and businesses on both sides of borders should benefit with the rise of India’s economy and its resolve for greater trade terms with a neighbour like Nepal. Be it the economic diplomacy or people engagements, what ideally should drive the India-Nepal relations is the welfare of the masses and healthy space for enterprises to flourish.

Another aspect that needs to be given more emphasis is climate change and related issues where the two countries have much at stake. Water cooperation has to stay on agenda as the perennial flood or drought situation in the Terai region of Nepal and the areas adjoining Nepal borders in north Bihar and Uttar Pradesh is detrimental to the growth and normalcy in these regions. Such a scenario also causes an exodus of young populations to far-flung areas, thus denying the stellar outcomes which otherwise would have been possible with their engagements within local ecosystem. The high-level meetings, if followed with the will to get the benefits to percolate to the ground, can truly transform the relations. For now, PM Modi’s Buddha diplomacy has brought much-needed warmth to the relationship.

The author is a policy professional, columnist and writer with a special focus on South Asia. Views expressed are personal.

