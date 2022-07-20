How Modi government is prioritising development of NE India via six pillars of connectivity

Once Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge of our nation in 2014, he declared the development of NE Indian states as one of the key priority areas for his government

For decades, states in North East region (NER) had suffered, because of what an editor in New Delhi once described as “the tyranny of distance” syndrome. Our region was not only cut off from the rest of our nation geographically, but also at an emotional and psychological levels. Most of these stemmed from the lack of empathy and understanding on the part of former governments towards the unique socio-cultural, aspirational and developmental challenges and needs of the North East region.

However, all that changed once Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge of our nation in 2014, and declared the development of NE Indian states as one of key priority areas for his government. It has been eight years since the NDA government led by BJP under Prime Minister Modi has been at the helm of our nation, and here is how North East states have benefitted under his leadership.

Funding commitments

Not many may be aware of this, but 54 Ministries/Departments under the Central government are today required to spend at least 10 per cent of their budget in the North Eastern Region.

In 2014-15 the yearly budget allocation for the development of NE states was Rs 24,819.18 crores, in 2021-22 it rose to 70,874.32 crores, marking an increase of over 285% in the past eight years alone.

The government led by Prime Minister Modi has not only outlined a development vision for the North East, but our government has also provided adequate financial resources towards realising this vision. In the past eight years, our government has allocated over Rs 336,640.97 crores for the development of NE Region, which is tremendously helping boost the regional economy and connectivity.

The six pillars of connectivity

In terms of North East India, one of the main delinquencies of Congress governments has been, ignoring the development of infrastructure in the region. For decades, infrastructure development in NE had been marked by repeated delays, abysmally poor quality of work, and institutional corruption, and the lack of proper infrastructure had remained one of the main hindrances towards regional and national integration.

This is what our government led by Prime Minister Modi intended to change, and has been successful in transforming the infrastructure sector in the NE states. The Government under Modi ji is providing the people in the NE region a level playing field and an equal opportunity for growth as the rest of the nation, and they are doing so by focusing on the six pillars of connectivity:

1. Air connectivity

The development of the North East region is of strategic importance and our nation is bound to grow only when all regions are performing at their best. With this in mind, our government under Modi ji has worked persistently towards improving air connectivity and developing aviation infrastructure in the region, through the ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik’ (UDAN) scheme.

From the financial years 2016-17 to 2021-22 a total of 28 air connectivity projects have been completed in the region at a cost of Rs 979.07 crore, and 15 more projects worth Rs 2212.30 crores are currently under the process of completion.

This is helping boost regional connectivity and tourism sector in the region.

2. Rail connectivity

Since 2014, our government has embarked on an ambitious project to connect all the states in NE region with the national rail grid. Towards this, our government sanctioned 19 projects for a total length of 1,909 kilometres, with a budget allocation of Rs 77,930 crores, which are at different stages of implementation – planning, approval, execution.

Up to March 2022, a total of 409-kilometre-length has been commissioned at an expenditure of Rs 30,312 crores. These include, 14 New Line Projects of 361-kilometre-length at an expenditure of Rs 27,458 crore; and five Doubling/Multitracking Projects covering a length of 48 kilometre at an expenditure of Rs 2,854 crore.

3. Road connectivity

There was a time when a four-lane highway connecting states in the North East region, like my home state of Manipur with the rest of the nation was unimaginable. However, in recent years, our government has completed major highway development projects thanks to Prime Minister Modi’s “Look and Act East” policy.

A total of 3,099.50-kilometre road at a cost of Rs 15,570.44 crore have been constructed since 2014, and projects connecting 4,016.48 km costing Rs 58,385 crore are currently ongoing in the region.

The major ongoing Capital Road Connectivity projects in NER include an alternate two-lane highway from Bagrakote to Pakyong (NH-717A) (152 km) in the Sikkim-Kalimpong-Darjeeling region, four laning of Imphal – Moreh section of NH-39 (20 km) and 2-laning of 75.4 km in Manipur; the 4 Laning of Dimapur- Kohima Road (62.9 km) in Nagaland; 4 laning of Nagaon bypass to Holongi (167 km) in Arunachal Pradesh; and 2 laning of Aizawl – Tuipang NH-54 (351 km) in Mizoram.

All these roads when completed will help provide tremendous boost to regional and national connectivity of NE states to the rest of India.

4. Power connectivity

Growing up in Manipur, I remember we would have electricity cut off for hours, at times for days and even weeks. Realising that electricity is one of the key components of development, our government has focused on providing an uninterrupted power supply to the NE region.

Since 2014, the Ministry of Power has undertaken many hydro/thermal power generation projects, developed and modernized transmission and distribution networks. The Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (PGCIL) is executing two major Intra State power transmission and distribution schemes viz. (i) North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project (NERPSIP) for the six states of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and Nagaland at an estimated cost of Rs 6,700 crore; and (ii) Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission and Distribution System in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 9,129.32 crore.

5. Telecom connectivity

Telecom connectivity or lack of it has been a major issue in the entire North East region. To address this the Department of Telecommunications has undertaken several projects in the North Eastern States for strengthening telecom connectivity in the region Bharat Net and Wi-Fi Connectivity for Village Panchayats in North Eastern Region.

A total of 1,358 towers covering 1,246 villages have been installed and are providing services in the region.

6. Water connectivity

The 6 March, 2022 marked a historic day when MV Lal Bahadur Shastri docked at Guwahati’s Pandu port on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra, carrying 200 metric tonnes of food grains for the Food Corporation of India (FCI) from Patna. This was made possible due to the tireless efforts of our government towards opening up and making use of the inland water transport system.

Our government is developing River Brahmaputra from Dhubri (Bangladesh border) to Sadiya (891 km) as National Waterway-2 at a cost of Rs 461 crore in five years (2020-2025). River Barak has been declared as National Waterway-16, and it connects Silchar, Karimganj and Badarpur in Cachar valley of Assam with Haldia and Kolkata ports through Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) Route. The facilities created and planned would cost Rs.145 crore in 5 years (2020-2025).

This will help with faster transportation of goods to and from the national and international markets to the region.

In addition

In addition to the six pillars of connectivity, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) is implementing various schemes such as the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (SIDS), Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) Scheme, Special Packages of Assam [Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Dima Hasao Autonomous Territorial Council (DHATC) and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Territorial Council (KAATC)], Hill Area Development Programme (HADP), Social and Infrastructure Development Fund (SIDF), Schemes of NEC (North Eastern Council) and North East Road Sector Development Scheme (NERSDS), for the development of North Eastern Region. Under these developmental schemes/packages, 1,350 projects worth Rs.15,867.01crore, including connectivity projects, have been sanctioned during the financial years 2014-15 to 2021-22

As our nation takes concrete steps towards realising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat”, I must say this with pride that our northeastern states and region will not be left wanting. They will be contributing equally towards our nation building, and the NE region will be leading from the front in ensuring the economic prosperity of our nation.

Hopes for North Bengal

Given the shared history and heritage, similar socio-cultural, ethnic and linguistic milieu and the geographical continuity of Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars region with the rest of North East states, our region too has faced similar geographic hinderances, regional imbalance, deprivation, discrimination, and suffers from the similar developmental challenges and unmet regional aspirations as the rest of NE States. Given which, I believe that including North Bengal region in the North East council is most necessary to ensure that our region too gets to benefit from the focus, and various developmental priorities, projects and schemes of the Central Government.

The author is the Member of Parliament from Darjeeling and National Spokesperson for BJP.

