How Imran Khan’s ‘Naya Pakistan’ narrative doesn’t hold much water, but don’t write him off yet

In politics, as in sports, one should never write obituaries till the last ball is bowled. More so when someone is as wily and opportunist as Imran Khan

In a 40-minute address televised live on Thursday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan not just tried to build the ‘Naya Pakistan’ narrative, but also invoked an “international conspiracy” aimed at unseating him as prime minister. In the process, the cricketer-turned-politician made it abundantly clear that he would not resign and bat till the last ball of his innings.

With the Supreme Court of Pakistan restoring parliament and ordering no-trust vote on Saturday (9 April), Imran Khan finds himself cornered and he is busy painting himself as a victim of a conspiracy aimed at curbing Pakistan’s rise as a strong, prosperous nation.

The truth, however, is that Pakistan has only become bankrupt under his regime. The only brighter side is that under Imran, Pakistan has managed to transfer its $1 billion loan from the UAE to China. Pakistan has taken a loan of $1 billion from China to repay the UAE’s loan. And for the IMF, it owes double the amount it has taken from China.

Last year, Malaysian authorities seized a Pakistan Boeing 777 plane, with passengers on board, at Kuala Lumpur Airport for not paying fees worth $15 million. The Islamic nation’s external debt and liabilities rose to $113.8 billion in the fiscal year 2020 from $106.3 billion a year before, leaving the Pakistan government red-faced and cash-strapped.

Aping former US president Donald Trump, Imran Khan said that he joined politics not for money or fame, as he had the two in abundance, but to help realise the vision of the founders of Pakistan! “People ask me why I came to politics? Allah has given me everything. I have money. I have everything. I don't need anything even today. But I was born in a free Pakistan, unlike my parents who were born into British slavery. I studied political science. I wanted the Pakistan of Jinnah’s dreams,” Imran Khan said.

Reham Khan, his former wife, however, thinks Imran Khan has everything but intelligence and aptitude. She has been a strong critic of his style of governance.

Imran Khan claims that he always worked for the interest of Pakistan and Islam. He has taken a new aggressive avatar vis-à-vis the United States. But the moment he is dealing with the Dragon, his attitude changes. He becomes submissive and silent. He remains a mute spectator to the persecution of Uighur Muslims by the Xi Jinping dispensation. His love for Islam and Muslims which is so visible on the issue of Kashmir suddenly disappears when it comes to Xinjiang.

***

Imran is trying every trick in the book, including the embarrassing “threat letter” gambit, to survive. In his televised address, he claimed that a foreign nation had sent a message to them (Pakistan) that Imran Khan had to be removed else it would face consequences. He named America and then made a U-turn, saying it was “some other country” that sent the threat.

The US State Department, on Wednesday, denied any involvement in Pakistan’s politics. “There is no truth to these allegations,” said a State Department spokesperson while responding to questions by a Pakistani media outlet Dawn, about the alleged letter and US involvement in the no-confidence motion against the PTI government.

Imran repeatedly invoked “Allah” in his speech. This explains his tendency to play the religious card, knowing well that there is a strong Islamist bogey at play in Pakistan. Imran Khan is often referred to as “Taliban Khan”, despite his repeated attempts to disassociate himself from the Islamist militia. In any case, Imran Khan has never shied away from extending its support to the Taliban. However, back in 2019, he admitted harbouring about “30,000 to 40,000” terrorists who had trained and fought in “some part of Afghanistan or Kashmir”.

Pakistan has traditionally run on 3As — Allah, America and Army. While Imran Khan continues to invoke Allah, he is no longer in the good books of the army. With America, he has almost burnt his bridges.

Imran Khan seems to have put all his political eggs in the Chinese basket, and of late tried looking for the Russian refuge too. Not long ago, he questioned the US’ democratic and human rights credentials as he accused the American administration of killing innocent people, including civilians.

Speaking in an interview, he on record said that the so-called war on terror by the United States “actually bred terrorists” in different regions of the world, including Pakistan. “I am afraid, the public in the US didn’t know the amount of collateral damage (that happened). We bore the brunt,” he said.

All eyes will be on the no-trust vote on Saturday. It will decide the political fate of Imran Khan, though many believe it’s over for the cricketer-turned-politician. But in politics, as in sports, one should never write obituaries till the last ball is bowled. In Pakistan, one shouldn’t write anyone off, especially when someone is as wily and opportunist as Imran Khan.

The writer is an educationist and social activist from Surat. Views expressed are personal.

