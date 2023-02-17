How gaming industry has established itself as the leader of digital entertainment world

Entertainment has always been a critical element in our lives, providing solace, thrill, and respite from the monotony of everyday existence. In this highly competitive digital landscape, numerous forms of entertainment are vying for our attention, as the hours we can spare for leisure each day are limited. As the race continues, it has become increasingly evident that one form has risen to the forefront and claimed the throne of digital entertainment – Gaming. With an impressive $185 billion in revenue in 2022, the gaming industry has surpassed the combined earnings of the music and film industries, leaving its competition in the dust.

But what precisely makes gaming deserving of its title as the reigning monarch of digital entertainment? Let us delve into the depths of the gaming world to uncover its success.

Diversity and inclusivity: A game for every person

The gaming industry is a melting pot of individuals from all walks of life, with over 3 billion players of diverse ages, genders, and locations. Unlike movies and music, which are hindered by language barriers, gaming has the unique ability to bring people together, no matter their background. From casual puzzle games to intense shooters and captivating RPGs, the gaming world has something for everyone.

Accessibility and convenience: Gaming on the move

Thanks to the widespread adoption of smartphones, gaming has become more accessible and convenient than ever. Millions of people can now play games on-the-go, making mobile gaming a popular form of entertainment for people of all ages. The advent of HTML5 has further reduced friction, enabling users to play instantly, much like with music or videos. As technology continues to evolve, the accessibility and convenience of gaming will only increase.

The ultimate immersive adventure

The gaming industry’s success is largely attributed to its ability to transport players to alternate realities. Games engage players with captivating stories, characters, and puzzles, creating an immersive experience that surpasses all other forms of digital entertainment.

Brands have been seeking to tap into this immersive experience by partnering with gaming developers to deliver their advertisements at strategic moments within games, reaching the subconscious minds of gamers when they have an adrenaline rush.

Louis Vuitton partnered with Riot Games’ League of Legends, and designed a collection of skins (apparel worn by characters in a game), which could be purchased by players. LV is not alone. Gucci has partnered with games like Pokémon Go, Tennis Clash, The Sims, and more. Burberry has designed skins for Tencent’s Honor of Kings.

The mighty gaming community: United and strong

Online gaming has brought people from all corners of the globe together, fostering a sense of camaraderie and competition. Multiplayer games, social media, and streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube have played a significant role in building this thriving community. This has created a new form of entertainment, where viewers can interact with their favourite players and play games with them in real-time. To the avid gamer, this is akin to taking an acting lesson with their favourite movie star, or better still: playing a role in a movie starring their most loved celebrity!

Gamers are some of the most active consumers in the entertainment industry and their opinions hold immense weight in shaping the future of gaming. Unlike other forms of digital entertainment, which can only be reviewed after they are fully created, game developers listen closely to its players and can use their feedback to improve active games.

Non-Gaming products get in on the action

In the last three years, more non-gamers have turned to casual gaming than ever before. In response, non-gaming products such as Amazon, Snap, Tata Play, and Samsung Internet have created dedicated gaming sections to increase engagement and tap into the multibillion-dollar gaming market. A recent survey by Gamezop revealed that the inclusion of games on non-gaming products increases the time spent on them by 15-40%. Quizzop, a trivia center affiliated with Gamezop, was able to increase engagement on third-party apps and websites by a similar margin.

Final word

Beyond the billions of hours, users spend on games, the way that games have evolved into immersive and multi-faceted virtual worlds have made them uniquely interactive and compelling storytelling mediums, offering close competition to movies and TV shows. Appealing to as many users as it does, gaming is poised to not just become a mainstream staple of the entertainment industry but also secure a level of cultural significance, one may have never witnessed before.

So grab your gaming device and embark on a journey like no other – the world of gaming awaits!

The author is a Co-Founder of Gamezop. Views are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.