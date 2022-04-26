How food choices of people changed in post-pandemic life

What to eat, and where to eat are questions more often asked now than consuming food

This pandemic has ushered in tremendous change and continues to cause major changes in the lifestyle, mental health, and quality of life of people. Nutritional habits are unceasingly gaining more attention and reshaping the relationship between food and quality of life, teaching each one to take care of their dietary habits and lifestyle.

What to eat, and where we eat are the questions more asked than consuming food; from now on, a balanced and nutritious diet is what needs to be considered. Foods, ingredients, or recipes could boost one’s immune system while keeping one healthy. A healthy diet of opting for grains, proteins, beans, veggies, fruits, and limiting food that is highly processed lets one’s body stay more flexible. A healthy diet is an answer to an improved lifestyle as well as protecting one from illness or different health problems. People are shifting to buying ingredients or making food choices that are observed to have a longer shelf-life or prove to have the necessary proteins that attempt to boost their immune system.

One of the biggest changes the pandemic brought along is an increase in conversation around healthy living and ways to do the same. So, the food industry is leaving no stone unturned as they bring in innovative recipes as an answer to the growing demand for the consumption of healthy food. With the changing trends, people’s taste senses have evolved to bring in meals that are a balance of both their cravings as well as keeping their health in-check.

With changes in consumer behaviour, the role and meaning of snacking in Indian consumers’ lives have expanded as they focus on balancing health and indulgence. Between these eating habits, players are seeking to find balance, which increasingly boosts the market for permissible indulgent food. Functional foods are not only looking at snacks for nourishment but also to improve emotional, mental, and physical health. How to navigate the consumer demand for baked goods that offer both indulgent experiences as well as healthier options with less sugar and carbs in addition to functional benefits that support immune health support.

There is a change in the pattern of meal consumption also with how people are replacing three big meals with six mini-meals. Corporate kitchens are also balancing healthy and unhealthy diet by offering different substitutes which is tasty as well as serving healthy. Due to less physical activity and limited office visits, and increased screen time people indulge in anxiety or stress eating food that is healthy such as sugar-free halwa, chocolate, energy bars, and consuming more food affects the overall health.

Corporate kitchens are also offering group meals by giving the option of combined group meals; this concept of offering group meals at the table reduces stress improving the overall health of every employee. The fashion of local cuisine and liking towards local food has increased, making corporate kitchens serve as per the likeness and taste while keeping in mind all the other factors as well.

Some people made a variety of lifestyle changes in terms of food to calm their anxiety, bringing change in their diet is one of the substantial changes that has shown positive results. Ingredients or meals rich in whole grains, vegetables, and fruits are part of the daily food intake. People who want to reduce their anxiety level need to make their diet as simple as swapping their foods with nutritious foods with mood-boosting properties. Consider adding foods that are high in zinc to your diet like oyster oil, cashews, and egg yolks should be added to the diet.

Several factors impact the overall health while we intake unhealthy food, but the pandemic had made us realize how important to consume healthy food options and improve the lifestyle of people in terms of health that immune our body and keeps us fit and fine.

The author is CEO and Managing Partner at CRCL LLP. Views are personal.

