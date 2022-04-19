How fatty liver disease can become fatal

Fatty liver disease: Although a serious health issue, the good news is proper lifestyle modification and routine check-ups can help reverse early liver damage

The liver is one of the most vital organs of our body that is responsible for filtering blood, coming from the digestive tract before passing to other parts of the body. Being the second-largest organ of the body, it is very important to keep the liver in good shape to manage overall health. However, over the past few years, liver problems have seen a drastic increase among people of different age groups. In India, the mortality rate due to liver diseases is on a constant rise contributing to over one lakh death cases every year. Among these, one of the most common causes of liver diseases is caused due to fatty liver. Fat build-up in the liver not only disrupts the functioning of the entire body but can even lead to fatal consequences if not intervened on time.

Fatty liver diseases can be broadly classified into alcoholic and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases. In most cases, fatty liver is often caused due to the excessive consumption of alcohol and can even increase the risk of other major diseases like steatohepatitis and fibrosis. The liver is responsible for breaking down most of the alcohol inside the body. However, during that process, a lot of harmful substances are generated inside the liver that damages the liver cells. Over time, the damaged cells weaken the natural defense system of the liver and become vulnerable to any damage. In case of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), the liver develops fat build-up due to a variety of factors like obesity and inflammation. Fatty liver is one of the leading causes of liver problems in the majority of the countries and even leads to end-stage liver infections. According to some reports, over 30% of people suffering from fatty liver experience their condition getting worse with time.

Understanding the symptoms

One of the drawbacks of fat build-up in the liver is that it shows minimal signs in the initial stages and is only identified when the situation gets worse. As fatty liver diseases impact the functioning of other organs, it is very important to keep an eye on the underlying symptoms to minimise the risks. These include:

Abdominal pain: People suffering from fatty liver often experience stiffness and pain in the right side of the abdomen. The constant stabbing pain in the abdomen is a common sign that one should look out for. Moreover, a person suffering from fatty liver may also experience swelling in the abdomen

People suffering from fatty liver often experience stiffness and pain in the right side of the abdomen. The constant stabbing pain in the abdomen is a common sign that one should look out for. Moreover, a person suffering from fatty liver may also experience swelling in the abdomen Nausea: In case of inflammation, a person may also feel nauseous and fatigue which also causes loss of appetite

In case of inflammation, a person may also feel nauseous and fatigue which also causes loss of appetite Jaundice: it is another symptom of fatty liver and a person may also experience constant fever along with vomiting

it is another symptom of fatty liver and a person may also experience constant fever along with vomiting Weakness and mental confusion: Cirrhosis, which is caused by fat formation in the liver may make it more difficult for the body to process nutrients, leading to weakness. A liver damaged by cirrhosis is unable to clear toxins from the blood and these further affect the brain function

Ways to manage liver health

Our lifestyle and food habits play a major role in determining the formation of fat inside the liver. In the majority of cases, it is caused due to obesity and consumption of alcohol. Therefore, it is important to incorporate healthier lifestyle options to maintain liver health. Some of these include:

Manage a healthy weight: As obesity is a root cause of fatty liver diseases, it is very important to keep a healthy weight. One must keep a check on the body mass index (BMI) and incorporate at least 30 minutes of physical exercise in the daily routine. Any sign of obesity can not only increase the risk to livers but also other major organs of the body.

As obesity is a root cause of fatty liver diseases, it is very important to keep a healthy weight. One must keep a check on the body mass index (BMI) and incorporate at least 30 minutes of physical exercise in the daily routine. Any sign of obesity can not only increase the risk to livers but also other major organs of the body. Eat healthy: It is very important to avoid high calorie-food at all costs. At the same time, one must add green, leafy vegetables as part of the daily diet. It is equally important to stop eating saturated fat and processed food. Increase the amount of water and stay hydrated.

It is very important to avoid high calorie-food at all costs. At the same time, one must add green, leafy vegetables as part of the daily diet. It is equally important to stop eating saturated fat and processed food. Increase the amount of water and stay hydrated. Limit the consumption of alcohol: Alcoholic beverages directly impacts liver health and can damage or destroy liver cells. Therefore, it is important to keep a limit on the consumption of alcohol. It is recommended to take help from the doctor and seek advice on the right amount depending on the overall health.

The liver has an amazing ability to repair itself and with constant efforts, it is possible to reverse the condition of fatty liver. With proper lifestyle modification and routine check-ups, it’s possible to reduce liver fat and inflammation and reverse early liver damage. It is equally recommended to stick to proper medication prescribed by the doctor and watch out for any early signs of liver ailments. Over the last few years, the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle has also impacted the health of our liver. Therefore, it is advised to bring small lifestyle modifications that will help in managing fatty liver conditions in the long run.

The writer is a Consultant Gastroenterologist, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka. Views are personal.

