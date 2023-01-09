How Congress dominated all three stages of 'official' history of Indian freedom struggle

Every decayed organisation typically seeks to clutch at the straws of hope. But when decay is almost synonymous with extinction, hope translates into desperation. This is the summary of the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. It is also the summary of the farcical celebration of the Congress foundation day which was celebrated on 28 December. When was the last time the foundation day made such a news-splash in the 70 years that the Congress was in power? And to repeat a familiar truth: when did the Congress ever genuinely honour the real stalwarts who built it into a formidable, sturdy and enduring organisation? So, when we witness Rahul Gandhi doing graveyard-yatra of PV Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee et al, no one is fooled because grace has never been the defining trait of the dynasty. Pettiness and spite define it more accurately. No one is fooled either when its leaders nonchalantly float fact-free hot-air balloons that the Congress got freedom for India.

In a way, this sort of unclothed lies exemplify an eternal truth ensconced in this pithy verse of the Kathopanishad:

Sassyamiva martyah pachyate sassyamivaajaayate punah||

They rot like vegetation and will be born again like vegetables ||

This is arguably the most lucid description of a party whose government has presided over the chaotic undoing of Bharatavarsha’s civilisational heritage since 1947. The dynastic Indian National Congress has indeed come a full circle. This is a party founded by a white, British colonial oppressor whose Nehruvian successors have delivered it back into the hands of a white, Italian woman and her semi-Indian son.

Recent history shows us that the scale and extent of mutilation that this one party has inflicted on the country in just ten years (2004-14) perhaps rivals even what the British had done to us. There is a multi-volume work awaiting the serious scholar to document this dark decade, especially the sinister role played by the NAC. In passing, we can look at a quick data point: few people today will recall that Harsh Mander had lent his full heft to an innocuous NGO named Parivartan, which eventually installed its head, Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s chief minister.

From this perspective, we can indeed make a case that the 2014 electoral campaign also counts as a freedom struggle of sorts, and Narendra Modi’s triumph, a civilisational win and the 2019 victory, a consolidation of the aforementioned triumph.

What history teaches us

Indian history teaches us the truth that all our mighty empires fell the moment they lost sight of the civilisational impulse that had birthed them. The same history also tells us that each time India has risen, it is actually Santana Dharma that has risen. Sadly, the last such rise of Sanatana Dharma occurred more than five hundred years ago with the Vijayanagara Empire. There have been some bright spots after this, such as Shivaji and the sprawling Maratha Empire helmed by the Peshawas.

Thus, the history of the Indian freedom struggle comprises three distinct epochs: the first was the protracted resistances against tyrannical Muslim regimes, the second against the British colonial rule, and the third, against the combined vestiges of both these imperialisms in the form of successive Congress governments.

The venerable Jayaprakash Narayan correctly painted the fight against Indira Gandhi’s Emergency as the second freedom struggle. And it was indeed the deadliest of them all. For a full and uninterrupted five decades, India groaned under the Congress brand of Sharia known as secularism. Indians heaved under the Nehruvian variant of British colonial exploitation known as socialistic pattern of society. Clearly, the Congress inflicted the worst of both these oppressions.

In spite of documented evidence that proves the truth of these Congress-inflicted oppressions, it takes Himalayan summits of shamelessness to brazenly proclaim — even today — that this Congress actually got us freedom.

To understand exactly how we got here, we need to look no further than the “official” history of the Indian freedom struggle propagandised by the Nehruvian Congress. The substance of this “official history” — the history of the Indian freedom struggle is nothing but the history of the Congress party.

However, there’s a three-tiered hierarchy even in this history.

The first is the pre-Gandhian phase which is paid crafty lip service akin to an ill-mannered alcoholic who hastily empties his glass, the smelly liquid splashing all over his clothes before he refills it.

The second tier comprises the Gandhian period. This phase becomes tricky and important because no matter how difficult it is to separate the two, Nehru’s fortunes were inextricably and proportionately linked with Gandhi’s follies.

The third tier is the frequent European vacations that Nehru took in the pre-independence period. As we shall see, Nehru expediently sojourned to Europe at every critical juncture during our freedom struggle. These were not merely pleasure or hospitalisation trips. A recurrent theme of these jaunts included the cultivation of third-rated Communists all over Europe and the USSR, which led him to this infallible conclusion: Communism is Kaivalya.

If the fossilised Congress had not been ejected from power in 2014, a fourth tier of this “official history” would have emerged with a revised myth: that Sonia Gandhi also participated in the freedom struggle. Lest this be dismissed as fanciful, let us not forget that Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday is celebrated as… Children’s Day, of all things!

Which brings us to the truthful history of the Indian National Congress.

[To be continued]

The author is the founder and chief editor, The Dharma Dispatch. Views expressed are personal

