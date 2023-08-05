How collaborative efforts can deliver a thalassemia-free India

Healthcare plays a fundamental role in the process of nation-building. A robust and efficient healthcare system is not only essential for the well-being of its citizens but also vital for driving economic growth and social development in the country. As Mahatma Gandhi said, “It is health that is real wealth, not pieces of gold and silver.”

Over the last nine years, under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Indian healthcare system has undergone transformative reforms and witnessed remarkable progress. One of the key initiatives launched in 2018 was the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which is the world’s largest health insurance scheme fully financed by the government. It has provided coverage to over 50 million beneficiaries and ensured access to quality healthcare for vulnerable populations. Additionally, the National Health Mission has been strengthened, focusing on maternal and child health, immunisation, and disease eradication programmes. The introduction of telemedicine and digital health initiatives has improved healthcare access, particularly in rural and remote areas. The government’s focus on medical infrastructure development, research, and technology has enhanced the country’s healthcare capacity. All these initiatives have helped make quality healthcare more accessible to the citizens and advance India towards being a healthier nation.

Even during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, India showcased its resilience and determination in the healthcare sector through progressive and impactful steps driven by collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors. One of the most significant achievements was the successful launch of the world’s largest vaccination drive across the entire nation, along with protecting frontline workers and vulnerable populations. India also displayed its commitment to global solidarity by supplying vaccines to other nations.

India is moving fast today, embracing the principle of ‘Think Big, Dream Big, Act Big’. We are building bigger, better, and faster than ever before. Today, India is undergoing a revolution of new development. India is progressing and moving forward, addressing old challenges, and seeking innovative solutions. The focus is on finding lasting solutions for various issues.

Taking thalassemia as a case study, currently, over 1.5 lakh people are living with thalassemia major in India, and despite being a preventable condition, over 10,000 children are born with thalassemia major every year. The Government of India (GoI) has been addressing the issue of thalassemia to find effective solutions. Among a pool of numerous initiatives, the Union Health Ministry has been implementing the Thalassemia Bal Sewa Yojana (TBSY) since 2017, and the third phase was recently launched in May 2023 to continue to provide financial assistance to the patients. Based on the necessity to manage thalassemia, guidelines have also been set by the National Blood Transfusion Council to ensure blood is provided free of charge to thalassemia patients in all states and union territories. In addition to this, the GoI has been planning and implementing appropriate initiatives to ensure prevention of Transfusion Transmitted Infections (TTIS) through safe blood transfusions through promotion of Voluntary Blood Donation and world class blood screening methodologies like Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAT).

Thalassemia is a preventable disease if it is screened and treated early. The government has been emphasising the need to prevent thalassemia through awareness and screening because they are crucial to reducing the disease burden of thalassemia in the country. The public and private sectors need to come together and collaborate to create mass awareness around the disease on a national level.

For instance, with a focus on making India TB-free by 2025, the GoI announced nation-wide campaigns and programmes to partner with corporations. Due to the increased awareness, there has been an increased emphasis on driving health-seeking behaviour amongst the citizens by promoting regular health checkups to detect tuberculosis in the early stages.

Similarly, the government is now increasing its focus on improving screening and treatment facilities to fight blood disorders such as thalassemia. The government has recommended that advanced screening methods be implemented to reduce the incidence of thalassemia. However, this needs to be intensified with robust implementation. The country can significantly benefit from targeted efforts to upgrade the overall healthcare infrastructure, provide training to healthcare workers, and invest in new screening technologies.

As far as management of thalassemia is concerned, there is an urgent need to reinforce the blood screening guidelines and their implementation. A standardised approach to the guidelines can help remove any gaps, while patient advocacy groups can work closely with healthcare providers to spread credible information around blood safety and the risk of TTIs and remove social stigma and other misconceptions. With a population of more than 1.4 billion, we have a huge opportunity in the form of voluntary blood donation, which should be further encouraged in our country.

India’s resilience and collective spirit have proven time and again that we can overcome even the most formidable challenges posed by pandemics and diseases. We need to unite to combat diseases like thalassemia to unlock the true potential of our nation and pave the way for a brighter future where every individual can thrive without the burden of preventable diseases. Through the unwavering dedication and cooperation of the government, private sector, and citizenry, we can create a healthier and stronger India, standing tall as a beacon of hope and progress for the world.

The writer is a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and a Member of Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.