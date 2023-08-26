How Chandrayaan-3 will help India dominate ‘Moon Economy’ and geopolitics of outer space

Chandrayaan-3 has successfully landed at the South Pole of the Moon as part of India’s Space Mission. This mission is the third in the series, as the first mission of Chandrayaan to outer space was launched in 2008, and the second one was in 2019. Soon after the successful landing of the Vikram part of Chandrayaan-3, at the South Pole, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, echoing the mood of the Nation, stated, “Every Indian is celebrating today. Every home is celebrating. I am also connected to the people of my country at this proud moment. It is the dawn of a new era”. The significance of this Chandrayaan Mission can be gauged from the fact that no other space powers -the United States, China, or Russia- have landed on the Southern Pole of the Moon. Similarly, India has joined the elite club of the United States, China, and Russia as a major space power.

As has been observed, outer space is going to play a critical role in shaping the geopolitics of the future. In this context, there is a need to assess the significance of the Chandrayaan-3 mission in propelling India’s image in the geopolitics of outer space. The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 at the South Pole of the moon, along with as reported it has connected with the earlier mission of Chandrayaan-2 demonstrates the fact that advanced research on outer space is being conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its scientists as well as able support being provided by the Government of India over the years to carry out research and innovation in space sciences. In this regard, it is pertinent to mention two major initiatives the Government of India has launched as part of the space mission in recent years. These are “Jai Vigyan” and “Jai Anusandhan” as the “Space Sector Reform”, which was carried out on 26 June 2020.

To understand the significance of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and its implications for the geopolitics of outer space and India’s role, one has to highlight the location of critical minerals in outer space along with jostling among the great powers to capture these resources.

Critical minerals of outer space, ‘Moon Economy’ and its significance

In recent years, the global community has been confronting two major challenges: limiting the adversarial effect of climate change and ensuring a sustainable energy transition. However, as studies suggest, the transition is not as smooth as expected because of the scarcity of critical minerals, which are essential components of the Renewable Energy transition. In this context, one has to envisage the significance of the Moon Economy and the potential sources of these critical minerals. Along with this, the space mission generally gives a tactical advantage to a country in the operationalization of satellite communication, as well as a host of other advantages. This includes facilitating and providing regular satellite data, which helps predict many things, including the monsoon and can help defence forces greatly to have surveillance on other countries.

It can be underlined that since the Moon is an abundant source of raw material, this will be a geopolitical space where future conflict and cooperation might happen. In this context, there is a need to look holistically at the critical minerals that have assumed importance in recent years. As per a study by ISRO, a vast quantity of water is currently stored in the Moon, particularly in the South Pole. If this can be explored, a large amount of hydro-energy can be produced. Similarly, an ISRO study suggests the presence of other critical minerals, like plutonium and helium 3, which can be used for the fusion of nuclear energy, Cobalt, Lithium, Titanium, Potassium and other critical minerals, as per a report published by Popular Science Magazine titled “The elements we might mine on the moon”. Similarly, the Energy Information Administration (EIA), in its various reports, has suggested the future of these critical minerals that can be sourced for the RE sector.

Geopolitics in outer space and critical minerals

As the above studies suggested, Mars can be a potential source of future supply of raw materials, but it has also been argued that it can be a major factor for geopolitical competition. To address these concerns, numerous legislations at the international level are in place. These are “ Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies”, 10 October 1967, “Convention on Registration of Objects Launched into Outer Space” which came into effect in September 1976, “Agreement Governing the Activities of States on the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies”, July 1984. A new treaty governing outer space is the “Artemis Treaty”, which came into force in 2020. The Accord “affirms that cooperative activities should be exclusively for peaceful purposes and in accordance with international law”. Though all the above-mentioned treaties envisage peaceful use of outer space, including the moon, the reports suggest China has shown its belligerent posture on the moon over the years. This is actually a cause of concern. Similarly, just to showcase its prowess and to dominate the moon, Beijing has started adventurism, which results in the accumulation of waste, which actually aggravates the environmental crisis. Similarly, there is a possibility that the competition between the US and China over the deployment of Anti-satellite weapons (ASAT) missiles has also posed a risk to outer space. Thus, the militarization of outer space poses a substantial challenge to its security.

India’s role in outer space

Over the years, India has emerged as a major space power in the international arena. The basic objective of India’s space mission, i.e, “Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface,” as stated by ISRO on its website. The basic point that needs to be addressed here is how the Chandrayaan-3 Mission will address India’s energy requirement in future. As India is an energy deficit country, statistics suggest that around 80 per cent of energy is being imported from the external market. Similarly, over the years, India has emerged as a major hub for renewable energy. For instance, India’s contribution to solar and hydrogen energy is noteworthy. In this context, there is a need to look at outer space as a potential supply source for critical minerals. In this context, one has to underline here how the critical minerals from the moon can help India to augment its self-sufficiency in energy requirements. The successful launching of Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan 2 and 3 is a step in that direction. ISRO has already envisaged obtaining critical minerals from outer space by 2030. Similarly, if India can harness helium -3 from the moon, it can certainly augment India’s nuclear energy security. Also, by converting water into hydrogen, India can ensure an uninterrupted supply of the same. In this context, the successful landing of the Chandrayaan -3 in the South Pole of the Moon put India at the forefront of outer space research. It also demonstrated the capability of Indian scientists to carry out such a project. Similarly, as envisaged by Ernest and Young and the Indian Space Association in the Joint Report, by 2025, India’s moon economy will reach around 13 billion US Dollars. In this regard, it may be highlighted that, as suggested by reports, ISRO has planned to bring critical minerals like Helium dust to India by 2030. The success of Chandrayaan-3 is a step in that direction, and it will help India meet its energy security needs and facilitate a smoother energy transition. So also , the Chandrayaan-3 project’s successful operation will greatly boost India’s ASAT capability. As studies suggest, India is the fourth country to deploy ASAT as part of “Mission Shakti” in outer space in 2019. The deployment of ASAT by India is a step in the right direction in checkmating the Chinese clout in outer space.

It is also a fact that India signed the Artemis Accord in June 2023, which will boost India-U.S. cooperation in outer space. The joint exploration will help harness the resources of the moon for the welfare of mankind in general. In fact, this is a step in the right direction, as also envisaged in the Artemis Accord.

In a nutshell, it can be stated that the landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon is a step in the right direction. It will propel India to play a major role in outer space geopolitics. At the same time, India will be able to harness the Moon economy more effectively.

The author teaches at the School of International Studies, JNU, New Delhi. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

