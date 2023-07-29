How Bharat Mandapam embodies India's inspiration from tradition and pursuit of excellence

India is undergoing a revolution of new development. Bharat is progressing and moving forward, addressing old challenges, and seeking permanent solutions. The focus is on finding lasting solutions for various issues. Recently, we witnessed the iconic inauguration of the grand architectural marvel, Bharat Mandapam, i.e., the International Exhibition and Convention Centre (IECC) in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the majestic Bharat Mandapam, which is larger than the famous Sydney Opera House in Australia and finds its place among the top exhibition and convention complexes in the world.

At the inauguration ceremony, every Indian was filled with happiness, joy, and a sense of pride while beholding this divine and experiencing the whole new vibrancy and positivity. It was a moment to witness the potential and new energy of India. It showed India’s dignity and determination. We should be proud that Bharat Mandapam will be hosting the G20 Summit this year in September.

Conceptualisation

As ‘Bharat Mandapam’ is inspired by Bhagwan Basaveshwara’s ‘Anubhava Mantapa’ (often referred to as the first Parliament of the world) which represents a democratic platform for debates, discussions, and the expression of ideas. The shape of this spectacle Mandapam is derived from ‘Shankha’ (conch shell), and its different walls and facades depict several elements of traditional art and culture, including ‘Surya Shakti’, highlighting the country’s efforts in harnessing solar energy; ‘Zero to ISRO’, celebrating its achievements in space; ‘Pancha Mahabhuta, signifying the building blocks of a universal foundation; ‘aakash’ (sky); ‘vayu’ (air); ‘agni’ (fire); ‘jal’ (water); ‘prithvi’ (earth), among others. It’s beautiful to see how various paintings and tribal art forms from different regions of the country adorn Bharat Mandapam.

Why Bharat Mandapam?

In today’s interconnected and interdependent world, a series of events and summits take place continuously at the global level, sometimes in one country and sometimes in another. Therefore, it was essential for India to have an international-level convention centre, especially in its capital city, Delhi. The existing facilities and halls that were built decades ago in the last century were not able to keep pace with the India of the 21st century. We must construct facilities that cater to the needs of time to keep pace with India’s progress. For instance, whenever a country hosts an Olympic summit or a major event, its profile changes significantly on the world stage. The importance of such events in the world has grown immensely, and a country’s profile holds great significance. These kinds of establishments add value in one way or the other.

‘Bharat Mandapam’ will assist large exhibitors from India and abroad. It will become a significant hub for conference tourism in the country.

It will become a medium to showcase the power of our start-ups. It will also bear witness to the performances of our cinema industry and artists. While the development of the Bharat Mandapam will help in the promotion of India as a global business destination, it will also play a vital role in boosting trade and commerce, leading to economic growth and job creation. It will support the growth of small and medium enterprises by providing them with a platform to showcase their products and services on a national and international stage.

‘Bharat Mandapam’ will serve as an important platform to showcase the hard work of our artisans and craftsmen, contributing to the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) and ‘vocal for local’ campaigns. In a way, ‘Bharat Mandapam’ will truly become a grand stage for a wide range of endeavours, from economy to ecology and from trade to technology.

This building epitomises our pursuit of economic and technological excellence in the spirit of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Think Big, Dream Big, Act Big

India is progressing at a rapid pace by adopting the principle “think big, dream big, and act big.” We are building bigger, better, and faster than ever before. Today, our goal is to create a prosperous, developed India. We are going to make a developed India by following the spirit of ‘Nation First, Citizen First’. During the Amrit Kaal, Bharat is relentlessly going in a progressive direction with rapid world-class infrastructure development. ‘Bharat Mandapam’ is the classic example of how a country’s time and money are utilised effectively and not wasted.

The writer is a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha.

