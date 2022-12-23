How beauty and fashion trends have blurred the gender roles

We have all lived through clichés of blue for boys and pink for girls. For the longest time, fashion and beauty had been associated as women-only exclusive industries. Such notions are backed up by futile restrictions imposed by the society. However, in recent years, we have seen a major shift in how these two industries are being perceived.

The history of fashion and gender in India

India is a land of many cultures, with each region having its own unique customs and traditions. One of the most fascinating aspects of the Indian culture is the diversity in clothing. Depending on the region, you’ll find people wearing anything from saris to salwar kameez to lungis. The history of gender-neutral dressing in India before colonialism is not well documented.

However, there are some references to it in ancient texts and artwork. For example, the Mahabharata depicts women and men wearing similar clothes.

It’s believed that prior to colonization, Indian societies were more tolerant of diverse genders and allowed people to dress according to their comfort. With the arrival of the British in the 18th century, Victorian values and ideas about gender started to become more prevalent.

This led to a rigid enforcement of gender roles and a decrease in the acceptability of gender-neutral attire.

Gender fluidity in the recent years

Traditionally, fashion and beauty trends have been seen as feminine or masculine. Although now, what it means to dress like a boy or a girl isn’t as rigid. This can be attributed to a number of factors as society becomes more accepting of diverse identities.

There are a few reasons why this trend has emerged:

The Internet

With access to the internet and social media – people are more informed. As social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube continue to grow in popularity, we are seeing a rise in the number of male and female influencers who are pushing boundaries when it comes to fashion and beauty.

These influencers are inspiring their followers to experiment with new styles and looks, regardless of their “sex”.

The acceptance towards gender non-conforming people and trends is slow but rather increasing by the day. We now can see big artists like Jaden Smith, Harry Styles, or Ranveer Singh flaunting their looks in a skirt. The Beauty industry has recognised that men too want to have flawless skin and would enhance their looks; which is why today, we can see men like Bretman Rock, Ankush Bahuguna talking and taking us through their beauty routines. Women like Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt are sees powering through blazer and trouser suits that were once considered only for men.

The youth

Generation Z and Millennials play a big part in blurring these gender roles. They are much more open-minded when it comes to gender and sexuality, and they’re also more body-positive than previous generations.

This acceptance of diversity is reflected in their fashion choices. These generations, especially Gen Z, are very vocal about their thoughts and identities, which is, extends to being inclusive in fashion and beauty. These two generations are becoming an increasingly powerful force in the fashion world.

Demand

From a retailer’s perspective, if one wants to stay relevant, it is imperative to move with the trends and understand what the youth wants. Westside has always made fashion simple for every moment and always been mindful to be inclusive and not shy away from conversations that support change.

As the fashion industry becomes more inclusive, it is also becoming more accessible. A wider range of people are feel represented by the brands they wear and hence it is crucial to offer customers what they need.

Gender fluidity is likely to continue in the future, as more and more people embrace their individuality and break down barriers between genders.

Breaking free from societal expectations

Gender was an idea created many moons ago to divide and stop the progress of people. In today’s world, people are feeling freer to express themselves through fashion and beauty. The goal of fashion and beauty companies is not to simply switch the “roles” of men and women, and what they can wear or how they should look. Nor are fashion revolutionaries interested in feminizing men or emasculating women.

All in all, fashion and beauty are ways of expressing oneself. The way to move forward is to deconstruct from set standards and exploring the many options available regardless of the gender.

The head of customer & beauty at Westside, Trent Ltd. Views are personal.

