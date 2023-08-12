How abrogation of Article 370 has become an indelible chapter in Jammu & Kashmir's journey towards a new dawn

In the words of Victor Hugo, ‘Even the darkest night will end, and the sun will rise.’ Such is the essence of transformation – a journey from obscurity to illumination, from turmoil to tranquillity. The annals of history have witnessed the metamorphosis of regions, and one such profound transformation has graced the picturesque land of Kashmir. The abrogation of Article 370, a pivotal moment in India’s constitutional evolution, sparked a metamorphic process that redefined the course of this scenic realm. A journey through the data is akin to tracing the footsteps of change, as Kashmir emerged from the chrysalis of controversy into a realm of renewed promise and peaceful progress.

The yearning for change had simmered beneath the surface for decades. Then, in a climactic twist, the clock struck on 5 August 2019. In the corridors of power, hearts beat with a mixture of apprehension and anticipation as leaders gathered to deliberate upon an audacious plan – the abrogation of Article 370. The scene was set for an upheaval that would redefine the region’s identity. As dawn broke, the nation held its breath. On this historic morning, the Indian government executed a constitutional ballet. Article 370, once the guardian of special privileges, was rescinded. The drama was visceral – a constitutional provision, woven into the fabric of the region, was now unravelled with a single stroke. Emotions ran high, both within and outside the region’s borders, as the news reverberated through the valleys and peaks of Jammu and Kashmir.

For the people of Jammu and Kashmir, this move was not merely administrative; it was a surge of emotions, a tapestry woven with threads of hope, skepticism, and aspirations for a better tomorrow. Some feared the loss of a cherished identity, while others saw a glimmer of unity and prosperity on the horizon. The emotional arc traversed jubilation, skepticism, and reflection, reflecting the complexities of a society at the crossroads of transformation.

Fast forward to the present, the metamorphosis of Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 showcases a narrative of rejuvenation and recalibration. The data paints a vivid picture of change, where once contentious indicators now stand as testament to the region’s positive strides. The decline in grenade attacks and IED blasts resonates as a symphony of safety, signifying a tangible reduction in threats to public security. Stone pelting incidents, once symbolic of unrest, have dwindled remarkably, ushering in an era of calmness and a more harmonious environment. The human cost was high, and the need for a transformative approach was undeniable.

This transformation is not merely skin-deep. It extends to the very heart of the society – its people. The decrease in weapon snatching incidents translates into a safer Kashmir, where the threat of arms falling into the wrong hands is significantly minimized. The transformation is not solely confined to the realm of security. The plummeting number of Hartal/Bandh calls signifies a society stepping out of the shadow of disruption, embracing stability, and nurturing economic growth. The decline in arson incidents reflects a commitment to preserving property and, by extension, the dreams and aspirations of the people.

In a battle fought not only on the streets but also in the minds, external influences have twisted the essence of Kashmir’s identity. The sacred thread of “Kashmiriyat” is unraveling, replaced by fundamentalist interpretations. Radical preachers, bearing divisive messages, have sown seeds of discord, exploiting the sanctuaries of our mosques. In the grand tapestry of transformation, arrests related to terrorists, their associates, and suspects shine as beacons of vigilance. Take the case of Yasin Malik, a prominent separatist leader who once held significant influence. Post the abrogation of Article 370, Malik faced legal scrutiny for his alleged involvement in acts that disrupted peace. This shift marked a departure from the past, where individuals like Malik operated with relative impunity. The purview of the law reached those who previously seemed beyond its grasp. The increase in these arrests is a testament to the resolve of security agencies to dismantle the network of terror, fostering an environment of safety and renewed hope. Beyond the statistics, real stories underscore the impact of this transformation.

As a young woman hailing from the northeast, I have walked the path strewn with the thorns of insurgency. I know the yearning for stability, for a life free from the shadows of conflict. I, a Muslim young progressive woman, stand as a testament to the fact that unity and progress can be found beyond the confines of divisive narratives. My journey has shown me that transformation is not just a theoretical concept – it’s the essence of hope itself.

I recall the stories whispered by my grandparents and parents who witnessed the scars left by turmoil. Their narratives were etched with the yearning for peace, a dream that resonates within my heart. I stand as a bridge between the echoes of insurgency witnessed and the resurgence I long to see. And in the story of Kashmir’s evolution post-abrogation, I find echoes of my own journey.

The abrogation of Article 370 was not a decision made in haste; it was an endeavour rooted in constitutional scrutiny and deliberation. Recent and even the past deliberation since the constitutional assembly debates in the Courts of India underscore the legitimacy of this transformative move. Legal experts, jurists, and constitutional scholars engaged in a rigorous examination of the provisions in question, recognizing the need for a harmonious constitutional fabric.

The recent deliberations in the Supreme Court, as of August 2023, have further illuminated the constitutional contours of this transformative decision. Legal experts and scholars have weighed in on the nuances, reinforcing the notion that the abrogation was well within the realms of constitutional prerogatives. The debate centered around the delicate balance between regional autonomy and national unity. The fact that Article 370 had become a breeding ground for separatism and uneven development was brought to the fore. The deliberations highlighted that the abrogation aimed not at erasing cultural identity, but at fostering a more cohesive and equitable future for Jammu and Kashmir.

In the grand theatre of history, the abrogation of Article 370 was more than a singular act; it was a symphony of transformation that resonated with echoes of change. The timeline leading up to that August day and the days that followed painted a canvas of bold decisions, emotions, and a vision for a more united and secure future. The success of this endeavour lies not just in the manner it was executed, but in the course it has set for a region yearning for growth and stability. And amidst years of turmoil, the bold move to abrogate Article 370 stands as a beacon of hope. It symbolizes a bridge between fractured narratives, a daring step towards unity. Yet, this momentous shift demands more. It cries for an empowered force, for an education that cleanses young minds of extremist poison. It begs for a society that stands guard against radical influences. This is a story of courage, determination, and a belief in rewriting destinies. As the chapters unfold, the people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to hold the pen, scripting their future with the ink of possibility. The abrogation has become an indelible chapter in the saga of the region’s journey towards a new dawn.

The author is a final year LL.B student at O.P Jindal Global University and is a Bachelors in Global Affairs from the same university. She writes articles on women’s rights, technology and law. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

