Helping quake-hit Turkey reaffirms India’s proactive diplomacy — and PM Narendra Modi’s statesmanship

Turkey (also Syria) has been hit by one of the worst series of earthquakes in human history and the situation on ground is terrible beyond measure. But an interesting development has come in the way India has extended help to Turkey. India has emerged as one of the first countries to rush in relief material to Turkey including a specially trained dog squad, medical supplies, drilling machines and other necessary equipment. Its action has surprised many, shocked others and some are even outrightly criticising it owing to the extreme anti-India behaviour shown by Turkey in the recent past.

In recent years, Turkey’s shift away from a secular liberal polity towards a highly Islamised one has created a rift in its relations with India. Like many other Islamic countries especially in the neighbourhood, Turkey has also used India as a punching bag to secure its Islamic credentials. Importantly, it has taken an anti-India position on Kashmir by criticising it over revocation of Article 370 from Valley. It also targeted India’s secular credentials during the 2020 anti-CAA protests and Delhi riots.

Turkey is a part of an emerging nexus of Islamic countries such as Pakistan, Malaysia and Qatar, also dubbed as India’s ‘Axis of Evil’. These countries target India with their vitriol rhetoric as well as use diplomatic means to pressurise India at international forums. Turkey is also blamed by the Indian strategic community for radicalising India’s Muslims through propaganda with even fund trails to many organisations traced back to Turkey among other countries.

Despite Turkey’s anti-India activities in the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn’t only extended much-required aid to the country but he has also expressed his sorrow over the disaster faced by Turkey through social media. It definitely has become a curious case of India extending help to a country that doesn’t leave any stone unturned to target it internationally. Now how do we understand this move provided the fact that under PM Modi, India’s foreign policy has moved beyond any moral compulsions and realpolitik has become the only norm?

Well, India has emerged as a powerful country in the last few years that has sent a clear message to the international audience that India is now willing to shoulder global responsibilities. Here India has used its credentials to extend help during many cases in the past, including during the Sri Lankan economic crisis recently. Turkey’s natural disaster has come as an opportunity for India to showcase its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief capability which in the last few years has only been on an upwards trajectory.

India has successfully positioned itself as a first responder during many crises such as the 2015 Nepal earthquake, fresh drinking water crisis in Maldives, Cyclone Mora in 2017, evacuation during Covid-19 pandemic. In order to fulfil its aspiration of a leading power, this is the bare minimum that India is seeking to do. Not responding to Turkey’s needs after a disaster of a serious magnitude would have meant that India is compromising with its own principle due to Turkey’s political mudslinging against India. This definitely wouldn’t suit India’s image as a major player to reckon with. Hence this maturity and confidence has been shown by India in making this gesture towards Turkey.

Also, one fact that must be taken into account is that countries often undergo phases where they behave in a certain manner. Turkey that once wanted to project a liberal image to the world is today being ruled by a regime that prefers Islamisation. This may not be true in the future though. The dwindling economy and impending elections have already made Recep Tayyip Erdogan reach out to Israel, UAE and Saudi Arabia. In fact, in September last year, he also met Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of SCO summit which was seen as a thaw after a long drawn phase of animosity.

Countries have to invest in foreign policy on a long-term basis. Sometimes the reward can be pleasing but to reach there, certain investment has to be done. India is now playing games at another level altogether. While it is cautious regarding the axis of evil, of which Turkey is also a major part, it is also not closing any avenue for future. It is with this long-term understanding that India’s actions must be understood.

Some may also view it as an opportunity for PM Modi to distance himself from his Hindutva image. But that’s hardly the case. It’s an image that his detractors have tied him to. Under him India’s foreign policy has followed an ‘India First’ principle. He has emerged as a leader who is very secure in his image as a statesman. Helping Turkey in its need of hour just affirmed that fact once more.

The author is a PhD in International Relations from the Department of International Relations, South Asian University. Her research focuses on the political economy of South Asia and regional integration. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

