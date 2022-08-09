With every year Mahesh Babu looks younger. He says there is no secret formula for looking young.

My favourite love story in the Indian film industry is that of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu who turns a year older today, and Namrata Shirodkar; one belonged to a privileged film dynasty in Andhra Pradesh, the other was a Bollywood actress from a middle-class Maharashtrian family.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata met on the sets of a film called Vamsi. It’s the only film that she did with him. Namrata admits it’s the worst film in both their careers. But the couple is ever grateful to Vamsi. That’s where they met. Namrata immediately knew this was the man she wanted to spend the rest of her life with.

Mahesh’s family was sceptical of her. They had nothing against Namrata. But they knew nothing about her and her life as an actress in Mumbai. Namrata and Mahesh had to wait for four years before getting married. It was very important for Mahesh to convince his family that Namrata was the right wife for him. They hardly ever met during those four years. All they had to do was wait anxiously for Mahesh to win over his family. Namrata was sure she wanted to marry only Mahesh. If not him, then no one else. And he was sure of it too.

I asked Mahesh Babu why he hasn’t made a film on his love story, and he laughed. “If Namrata agrees to co-star with me then I will. Namrata is very balanced grounded and real. She is my best friend and we make each other happy. So it all works out at the end of the day.”

His earliest memories of his birthdays are of family fun and food. Birthdays were all family-oriented when Mahesh was growing up. Some birthdays were even celebrated on the sets of his father the iconic actor Krishna’s films. Mahesh Babu started his career as a child actor. He says, “It’s been a very interesting journey from then to now. I learnt a lot along the way. I am still learning.”

Being a child actor Mahesh’s parents made sure he didn’t miss out on a normal childhood. Only when Mahesh was on his father’s sets was he made to feel special. Back home Mahesh travelled to school by bus and was given limited pocket money.

Says Mahesh, “No splurging no pampering for any of us five siblings. We were never allowed to feel like children of a big star. That’s how I want my children Gautham and Sitara to feel.”

23 years as a leading man and superstar in Telugu cinema and nine films as a child actor before that. Mahesh says he has managed to stay right at the top for so long due to hard work discipline determination and above all being happy. “There is no secret formula or success. You simply have to work very hard and not get distracted from your work with extra-curricular activities. Above all, be kind and considerate to others. Goodwill goes a long way.”

As far doing a Hindi film is concerned Mahesh Babu is open to the idea. “I have to like what I’m offered. Otherwise, I am happy where I am. Eventually, maybe I would like to direct. But right now my energies are all in acting. I simply love it. I’m happy being an actor”

With every year Mahesh Babu looks younger. He says there is no secret formula for looking young. “Except feeling young. That’s the only formula. I spend a lot of my time with my children. They keep me young. I try to be fit and I’m very health conscious. I don’t eat anything I shouldn’t. I have no cheat eat moments nor do I have any vices except cinema. Most important of all I am always at peace with myself. My happy space comes from my family. They keep me stable and grounded .”

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.