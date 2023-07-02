Guru Purnima: Celebrating the great Bhartiya spiritual tradition of master-disciple

In our Bhartiya tradition, we have always had great reverence and place for Gurus in our lives. Guru is one who enables us to reach our highest potential, who removes the darkness of illusion, who shows the right path ahead and who constantly inspires us to move forward on our evolutionary journey. But it is the responsibility of the disciple to walk on the path, Guru will never walk for us. The whole work of the Guru is that we become; independent, capable of walking without using any crutches, liberated, not dependent and take charge of our own lives. The only interest of the Guru would be of the disciple’s growth and well-being. It will never be a transactional relationship; it will rather be a transformational one.

Also, the entire work of the external Guru is to help us connect with our own inner Guru, and once that connection is made, the unstoppable evolution starts. With the help and blessings of the Guru, our lives which are moving in repetitive circular motion governed by our patterned living and habits start to move in an upward spiral motion. This is the path everyone is seeking, knowingly or unknowingly.

As we have Guru Purnima tomorrow, which is one of the most auspicious full moon days of the year, and has deep significance for spiritual aspirants from all Sanatan traditions, let’s deeply understand the profound relevance of this day.

Shiva – the lord of the universe is known as Adi-Guru, the primordial master. On this sacred day, Adi-Guru started transmission of Yog-Sadhana to the Saptrishis (first seven Sages who became eternal disciples of Shiva). From Shiva the spiritual knowledge through these seven sages started spreading throughout the world, benefitting not just humankind but every form of life. This was the beginning of a spiritual revolution on earth, where Mukti (liberation) became accessible to every devotee.

In the Vedic tradition, it is believed that Guru Purnima is the day when Rishi Ved Vyas was born as the son of Rishi Prashar and Mata Satyavati, he is the great-grandson of Rishi Vashist. Rishi Ved Vyas wrote Mahabharat and Puranas. He classified the Vedic knowledge into four main Vedas; Rig Ved, Yajur Ved, Sam Ved and Atharv Ved. And on this sacred day, he also started compiling the great Brahma Sutras. For this, Guru Purnima is also called as Vyas Purnima. It feels that Adi-Guru must have inspired Rishi Ved Vyas to undertake all these significant works to make spiritual knowledge accessible to all. The proof of this is that our ancient scriptures are still being translated into many world languages and are being taught to millions of students worldwide.

In the Buddhist tradition, it is believed that on this full moon day, Buddha gave his first sermon on Dharma to his first five disciples at Sarnath. And the Dharma Chakra (wheel of Dhamma) was set in motion. Interestingly, these first disciples were Buddha’s earlier associates who were with him during his days of penance, but they left him as he dropped all penance and just sat in meditation. Buddha remembered them after his great enlightenment and he felt a certain responsibility towards them, he also felt a certain hope that they will be able to understand his sermon on Dharma. So, this way Guru Purnima also became the starting point from where the ‘Sangha’ movement of Buddhism was born.

In the Jain tradition, Guru Purnima is known as Treenok Guha Purnima, and it is believed that the great Mahavir made his first disciple on this day. Jain followers worship their gurus and teachers on this day.

Guru Purnima which falls in the month of Ashadh as per the Hindu calendar, marks the beginning of monsoon season. This period is termed as ‘Chaturmas – four months’ in many spiritual traditions. Many the wandering monks and sadhus, take shelter during these four months and intensify their spiritual sadhana (practices). This period is considered very powerful to enter into deeper spiritual sadhana.

For musicians also, Guru Purnima is a great occasion, as in India, the Guru Shishya Parampara (Teacher-Disciple tradition) is still deep-rooted in the musical fraternity.

And in our schools and other educational institutions also, this day is marked as a day to pay special respect to our teachers.

It is amazing to look at the antiquity of this great tradition of Guru Purnima. From Shiva and Saptrishis to the current schools, it is still followed and celebrated as a day to pay respect and honour our teachers.

Let us use this occasion to pay our gratitude to all the teachers, mentors and Gurus who continue to guide us and selflessly work to put us on the path of our deeper inner evolution.

The author is an ex-corporate CEO and a successful entrepreneur. Views are personal.

