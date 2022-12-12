Guns go silent, games take over forward areas in Kashmir

As guns have fallen silent over Line of Control, sports activities are happening for the first time in the forward sectors after three decades. The ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan in February 2021, is instrumental in letting border residents to feel normal, do daily chores without fear and playing is back.

Borders in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions since the 1990s have been the hotbed of infiltrations, Killings, Shelling, and devastation resulting in fear and scare among the local population. Two years ago the border residents were repeatedly pleading with both governments to adhere to ceasefire agreements strictly given the volume of damage and devastation untimely ceasefire violation would bring.

People living in forward sectors and border areas two years ago would prefer migration and settle in parts of the valley given the fear of losing lives to border shelling over the years.People used to migrate for the good of their families, safety, and security aside from their careers. Most of the border residents from places like Machil, Keran, Karnah, Gurez, Nowgam, and Uri have either settled in their district headquarters or capital city. Also, some are putting up as tenants for many years now due to untimely and unprovoked ceasefire violations.

Improving situation

Since February 25, 2021, last year there were less than half a dozen ceasefire violations up to December 31. Ensuing year reported a very rare infiltration attempt in the northern belt of Kashmir mainly in the Karnah and Keran sector of the Kupwara district. The recent attempt was in the Machil sector where two infiltrators were killed in a joint operation by Army and JKP in the ensuing month.

However, all the attempts were foiled timely by security forces leading to the killing of infiltrators and recovery of Warlike stores, and even the narcotics from them.

For the last 19 months the situation in the forward sectors in the Kashmir valley has seen a significant improvement compared to previous years. Both infiltration graphs and ceasefire violation incidents have come down.

Places that were prone to shelling, gunfire, and killings of civilians are now hosting a huge number of people including locals and tourists. The border areas are bracing to welcome more and more new faces.

Tourism activities have started to pick at the border areas with adventure activities taking place. People in numbers prefer offbeat destinations for night campaigns, trekking, and other activities which were not allowed earlier given the scarcity of woods in Kashmir valley.

Near complete normalcy returned to border areas allowing residents to go about their everyday lives safely without any fear.

Record breaking tourist influx

This year with the opening of border tourism in Kashmir a record-breaking number of more than 20 lakh tourists visited the valley. This number was recorded in the first eight months of the ongoing year. This is the result of improving the situation at the borders which is drawing tourists from across India and other parts of the world as well.

The tourism potential of Kashmir borders is proving to be very instrumental in many ways for the residents making their lives much easier and riskless with no threat perception from unprovoked ceasefire violations.

Return Of Sports To Kashmir Borders

After facing immense challenges and life-threatening times for the last 30 years, Kashmir borders are emerging as the most peaceful places since the February 2021 ceasefire pact between India and Pakistan armies.

Sports fields, the virtual no-go zones were battlefields for the past three decades. They were out of bounds for people living in places other than those border areas and forward sectors in Kashmir.

Borders in Kashmir two years ago used to be under the shadows of guns, shelling, killing, and constant fear among border residents resulting in their restricted movement.

With ceasefire and peace at the forward sectors and borders of the northern belt the places earlier known as battle fields have now been shaped as the play fields. Border areas gained momentum only after two armies agreed to hold a ceasefire pact in February 2021. Notably, borders of Kashmir valley were earlier used as infiltration corridors by the different militant outfits.

In recent times activities like sports, tourism, and normal chores of border residents with a peaceful atmosphere have made a return. Though there have been very few infiltration attempts leading to their killings and recovery of warlike stores and narcotics however the overall situation compared to past 30 years has seen significant improvement.

Two years ago known as battlefields that are mainly just a few Meters and less than half a kilometres away from the LoC are witnessing the noise of spectators while witnessing different sports activities. Border residents are visibly happy.

Sports activities at these places are no less than a miracle for the residents and visitors. Huge crowd gathers to witness the improving never seen before atmosphere without any fear of becoming victims to shelling and gunfire from Pakistani rangers.

Visibly happy border residents

The border residents are more thrilled and excited about the return of sports activities to earlier no-go zones. They are in numbers enjoying different sports that were not taking place two years back.

“Ever since my childhood, I have seen these playfields out of bounds for us and have gradually started to open up for locals. Most of them are already open and sports activities are taking place. It’s a good sign that we are allowed to participate in different activities,” Manzoor, 36, a resident of Gurez said.

He said that with improvement in the situation everything earlier disturbed for years is limping to normal. “It has brought life back to all of us living close to the line of Control (LoC),” he said.

Ahmad Khan, Sarpanch of Tulail village in the Gurez sector while expressing happiness over the situation stated that there has been significant improvement in the overall situation at the borders and normal activities have returned.

Apart from border tourism, he said, sports activities have started to happen to a greater extent for the good of youth. “Everyone is getting an opportunity to explore their hidden talent. It’s also heart-warming to witness girls taking part in those sports games be it cricket, Kho-Kho, Volleyball or any other,” he said.

Stating that the situation has shown significant improvement, Habibullah, a Sarpanch of the Machil sector said that since last year our youth have made their way towards the playfields. The improved situation is allowing us to move into the areas restricted earlier and people are happy especially youth as they’re able to play at their will.

“People are living without any worry. No restrictions are laid for the locals. No-go zones are reachable. Everyone is moving out to their desired places. Sports activities are happening at a larger platform which is good for youth and they’re happy,” Habibullah said.

Naseem Ahmad, a resident of the keran sector, said that sports are making their way to our area after so many years. “It makes us happy to see our boys and girls taking part in the sports activities held at different levels in parts of the valley. This is a source of encouragement and more such talent hunt events are the need of the hour for the better exposure of youth in border areas,” he said.

Breakthrough for youth

Since the improvement in the situation, a lot of activities have started to happen at the borders of north Kashmir. Border tourism, adventure tourism, and sports activities have been taking place since last year’s ceasefire pact. With life heading normal and people seeing this as an opportunity to open up business ventures to offer to visitors.

In the last 30 years, borders were always a premier point of concern and a source of threat for people. In 2021, after the February ceasefire pact life has returned to normal for people living at borders and forward sectors.

“With very few opportunities available, the youth had comparatively lesser chances to showcase their talent on bigger platforms. Never had been any ray of hope for border residents. Many would migrate for security reasons and settle elsewhere in the valley,” Shakir, a resident of the Keran sector said.

He said that the ceasefire has opened up a window of hope for all of us. People can live life up to their desires and expectations. Marriages are taking place close to LoC with a huge attendance of guests. Night-long gatherings are taking place and people dance their hearts out to native folk music.

Naseem said that a lot of sports activists are happening at the LoC. Games like cricket, volleyball, rope pulling, chess, and other adventure and fun games are played. He said that not only boys rather girls are also taking equal part. “In recent times, we have seen our boys and girls going out to represent their block at district and other levels which is a good positive sign. This will nourish and improve them for the challenges in the sports ahead. This is also an opportunity to make their career in sports. We are happy with this,” Naseem said while expressing hope.

Qayoom, a resident of Hassangam village in the Gurez sector, said that sports activities like Cricket, Volleyball, Kho Kho, chess, and other games are taking place. “Both boys and girls are taking part in these games. The civil administration, as well as the Army, is giving equal opportunity to youth including girls in different games. Regular tournaments are organized by the Army and civil administration,” he said.

Qayoom said that since last year with improvement in the situation, youth are getting involved in sports. ”We are happy and everyone including young boys and girls shows excitement towards the games. It’s good for all of us. It makes us happy.”

“There is a huge difference in last one year compared to previous years given the amount of risk involved in playing at places close to LoC prone to ceasefire violations. We have even closed matches halfway two years back due to untimely ceasefire violations. There was always visible scare among youth. Many had quit playing owing to gunfire and shelling,” Azhar Bashir, a resident of Karnah sector said.

Youth are getting support, he said from both army and civil administration. Even some teams of volleyball and cricket mainly on their own have started to play in parts of the valley as well. It’s only after we are getting enough required time to play at our native place. Development related to sports is taking place which is good for youth and everyone is happy.

Citing an example, he said that two grounds close to LoC including Chamkote and Teethwal used to host rarely one or two tournaments throughout the year, but now more than five are ongoing simultaneously with huge participation of teams. “Not only the youth have even the excited girls, elderly people including men and women come out to support their teams in large numbers. These scenes of huge crowds enjoying their time and sport are for the first time in border areas.”

Zubair a resident of Uri said that two years back everyone living in this sub-division known as the Rampur sector would prefer to settle at district headquarters or in the capital city to survive the untimely border shelling.

“No one would have imagined that two years later the situation could be favourable to this extent. We have some villages here that are celebrating marriage ceremonies for the first time and sports were never even thought of given the amount of risk and fear involved,” he said. “Two years back the only thoughts were fear of our destiny and migration of our future. But normalcy has led to the return of sports. There is a complete excitement among boys and girls.”

Saad Lone, head of the Pir Panjal Adventure Club, which helped the forest department in locating and developing tracking routes in Uri, said that sports activities are happening at the borders of Kashmir valley.

He said that places prone to ceasefire violations like Churunda, Nambla Rustum, Gharkote, Baba Fareed, Gawsher, and others are hosting several sports events. “Though the space is small, games like cricket, volleyball, Kho Kho, and other outdoor games are played very regularly. The mentioned places that were no-going zones earlier are now hosting visitors, trekkers, campaigners, and those who love adventure and offbeat destinations in large numbers.” Everything he said close to the LoC is very peaceful and normal.

Border residents from the Kupwara, Bandipora, and Baramulla districts of the northern belt while echoing similarly said that apart from the regular sports activities from defence forces, the army and police from time to time sponsor athletes for different national and international events. “Several athletes including boys and girls receive sponsorships from Army and Police to take part in different games at national and international levels. Efforts remain there very often to engage locals into future-oriented mainstream activities,” they said.

More push to sports, adventure activities

An official said that the Union Territory (UT) administration is serious about promoting and encouraging sports at the borders of Kashmir. Steps, he said are being taken to promote sports tourism as well at the potential places like water and snow, also more are in the offing. Job-oriented sports tourist centres will be made for the good of unemployed youth.

The official said that places with what potential they offer will be utilized without disturbing natural habitats. Citing an example, he said the Gurez sector offers water rafting in the famous Kishanganga River and rock climbing. Similarly, a place like Uri offers visitors trekking to fascinating offbeat destinations. Also in the Kupwara district, all three sectors Karnah, Keran, and Machil offer different things like trekking, night camping and cycling. The official informed that mountain biking and hiking are also in their plans as part of sports tourism. “Skiing, skating, sleighing, snowboarding and ATV motor bikes are already available in Gulmarg as part of winter sports,” he said.

An official privy to the sports activities in the valley said that a lot of games for both boys and girls are taking place close to LoC in the valley. All those events are held in close coordination with the Army, and they (Army) also organize several tournaments to provide an opportunity for both boys and girls.

He said that in April and May months earlier this year, football training camps were organized for girls at Gurez and Teethwal Karnah. Both camps witnessed the huge participation of girls. Camps were organized to educate them about the basics of the game and the importance of physical fitness for any sport.

National Cadet Corps (NCC) camps were held in Nowgam and Keran sectors this year. These joint camps were organized close to the LoC. This was for the very first time that camps of such great importance at the borders of Kashmir were held.

With normalcy comes reward

Earlier this year Jammu and Kashmir tourism department bagged an award at the national level. Two tourist places awarded include the Gurez sector as an offbeat tourism destination while Gulmarg for adventure tourism.

Notably, the world-famous Gulmarg is known for its natural beauty and is called the epicentre of winter sports in India. Twice Khelo India games were held at Gulmarg.

Tasaduq Hussain is a Srinagar-based freelance journalist. He has been reporting on security, health, sports and border areas in Kashmir. He tweets at @journotasaduq. Views are personal.

