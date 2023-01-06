Growing suicide rate: Better awareness and mental healthcare support can save lives

According to data from National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), around 1,64,000 suicides were reported in India in 2021, an increase of over 7% compared to the previous year. Every life lost due to suicide is a tragedy that greatly impacts many other people apart from the victim. It is critical to bring down the incidence of this menace in the society. However, this is easier said than done as it is difficult to predict a suicide precisely and prevent it with certainty.

There is an entire range of emotional stages between the first step when an individual starts thinking about the possibility of suicide and the last when the act of suicide actually gets committed. Some people may have thoughts of committing suicide that they will never act upon. Others may plan a suicide for months or years before fulfilling their wish. Yet others may take their lives seemingly on impulse on the spur of the moment, without any premeditation.

The most effective way to reduce the suicide rate in society is to identify the risk factors, remain alert to the presence of symptoms of mental disorders or substance dependence in individuals, recognize the warning signs and promptly intervene when required. Conversely, protective factors such as having gainful employment, robust social support and supportive family can help reduce the incidence of suicide.

Though it is hard to predict the exact reasons that may drive someone to take own life, majority of cases of suicide falls under certain categories, including demographic, clinical and diagnostic.

The suicide rate is high between early adolescence to young adulthood, in the early 50s, and then again in the mid-80s. Homosexuality, people separated or divorced, those unemployed or working in a highly stressful job, disturbed family, a family history of suicidal behavior, impulsivity, feelings of hopelessness, excessive aggression, and a history of childhood abuse or neglect are some of the clinical risk factors.

Diagnostic causes can also drive people to suicide. These include psychiatric disorders like mood disorders, especially depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, and PTSD. Alcohol and substance use disorders as well as borderline personality disorders are other risk factors.

People thinking of committing suicide usually start giving some indications or warning signs to their family, friends, or office colleagues. They may talk an unusual amount about death or say things like, “It would be better if I wasn’t here.”

If any person faces risk factors of suicide and starts showing changes in behavior, people around him or her should become alert. There can be many warning signs. For example, there may be emergence of sudden calmness in a depressed person or a change in his or her personality, such as becoming unconcerned about own physical appearance. They may start getting involved in dangerous behaviors such as increased use of drugs or alcohol, unsafe sex, or reckless driving. People may start preparing for suicide by giving away personal possessions, starting to visit friends and family members, making a will, hoarding medicines like sleeping pills or poison, or buying a gun.

As suicide cases increase in India, spreading awareness that this is a public health challenge and is preventable is the need of the hour. Along with that, reducing the stigma associated with being a psychiatric patient is also important. This is especially true for India where issues like depression or mental health are not given enough importance in social discourse.

Training for recognition of at-risk behavior and providing timely intervention when needed are some proactive measures that can be taken. Treating psychiatric illnesses and substance-dependence disorders promptly should be given priority to prevent suicides. Improving the way in which suicidal behavior, mental illness and substance abuse are portrayed in social media and movies is also important.

The government and healthcare institutions need to promote and support research on suicide and suicide prevention. Clinicians must assess an individual patient’s risk for suicide based on clinical examination. A comprehension evaluation of the patient, which includes a detailed history and a thorough mental status examination, should be conducted.

If anyone is having suicidal thoughts, the first step is to deviate the mind by getting involved in activities or behaviors which they can implement themselves, such as listening to music, doing exercises, indulging in arts and crafts, etc. They should identify people they can call to talk about having suicidal ideas. If this does not help, they should call their doctor or psychologist for support. If suicidal ideas are very prominent and uncontrollable, they should either visit the emergency department of a hospital or call the suicide helplines.

The writer is the head of Department of Psychiatry, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad. Views are personal.

