Good morning Wokistan! It’s time to wake up

From pious to pejorative to ridicule, if there is one word that has traversed etymological frontiers in a short span then it is Woke.

Rumoured to be born amid the throes of the American Civil War, this word from the colloquial African American lexicon began its journey as a caution call by earnest vigilantes against white supremacists. Thereafter, as primitive vigilantism bifurcated into modern serious activism and flippant posturing it is to the practitioners of the latter that the term Woke stuck. Bored, privileged, overzealous, identity-seeking activists fell into this flippant posturing class more interested in gaining visibility by identifying with a cause, any cause, than being conscientiously concerned about it. This hypocrisy and non-seriousness did not go unnoticed and in time the moniker Woke degenerated to a level of being lampooned. Titania McGrath, the hilarious fictional character created by British satirist Andrew Doyle in his 2019 book Woke has institutionalised Western Woke caricature. Of late the term has even found an association with the sinister left.

Extreme left pseudo-activism in the name of blacks, LGBTQ, radical feminism, climate, race, wildlife, or any issue that helps carve an intersectional identity characterizes the Western Woke. Their ecosystem is epitomised by hilariously confounding contrasts. Cheese and champagne events for world hunger, armed peaceful protests, environmentalists supported by plastic-spewing corporations, cola corporations promoting health, private jets for climate conclave, and fundraising barbeque in aid of wildlife preservation are only a few examples. Perpetual victimhood and persecutory delusion characterise the woke personality. Edgy, permanently agitating, self-righteous, virtue signalling is a behavioural pattern.

Identity crisis and attention-seeking are cornerstones of Woke culture. Not surprising since it emanates from a society that puts a premium on personality over individuality. Merit and excellence are arduous pursuits to stand out in a hypercompetitive society. Woke activism offers a convenient alternative for the mediocre. Rules are simple. The weirder it is, the more attention-grabbing and noticeable it becomes, drawing in more and more viewers. Cross-dressing, gender pronouns, illogical anti-establishment, unisex

toilets, naked protests, gender activism, hyper-ventilating over patriarchy, radical feminism are classic examples of eyeball-garnering woke acts and behaviour.

Significant mainstreaming of woke culture has happened in the West. Especially among youth in their confused and influenceable years making it a sizeable population. Enterprises and Left politicians have found in them a gullible audience. Leading global brands routinely align withWoke causes and Left politics finds in them a willing anarchist fueling the Woke cycle.

While Wokism is alien to Asian culture, green shoots have sprouted. India has its own“Wokistan”. Generally, the privileged elite anglosphere in metros, especially the youth, the Metropappu, largely constitute India’s Wokistan. Not surprising since many in this segment have incubated their minds in the global petri-dish of Woke culture, the US Wokeversity. This class lives in a culturally incongruent bubble, unable to compete in the dusty plains where Bharat toils, competes and succeeds.

Wokistan spotting is easy. Public sightings are generally at flash protests, candlelight marches, comedy clubs etc. Private preserves are elite clubs, lit fests, art festivals etc. For solo sightings, a keen eye is required. Social media profiles can offer a clue. Their music, food, books, holidays, hobbies, language, education, pop icons, and habits are usually all Western.

Confounding contrasts remain a common strain even in Wokistan. Selfie with the Statue of Liberty is hep, Statue of Unity is not. Pamplona is exciting, Jallikattu is not. Machiavelli is smart, Chanakya is not. National Mall is brilliant, but Kartavya Path is not. Halloween is yes, but Holi is not. For Wokistan India basically sucks. Because if it doesn’t then it puts Wokistan in an existential crisis. It put their socio-culturally incongruent bubble at risk.

To be a card-carrying member of Wokistan, a Wokistani, one must be living a fully funded existence. Being busy earning one keep can be a disadvantage. Born into privilege helps but government subsidy, university scholarships, free hostel accommodation, NGO grant basically any kind of funded existence, with an overbearing sense of entitlement puts you in pole position. Insta Reels and Page Three must be your holy grail for news and information. Luxury holidays, accented speech, designer spiritualism, exotic wines must be your pastime. Even if not in reality you must at least put up a manageable pretence. Socio-cultural ignorance about India is of course base level qualification and a pronoun before your name is a visible passport.

Flash candlelight protests and T20 dharnas are a Wokistans favourite watering holes. Regular attendees even have a name now. Andolanjeeevis! Protests on issues that obstruct mass public utility projects and citizens’ rights rank on top. Numbers don’t matter at these protests. Inconveniencing others and creating a nuisance does. Being educated about the cause is also not a requirement. In fact, there is little premium for intellect in Wokistan. Dumb and disingenuous utterances guarantee extra eyeballs. One could draw a parallel with crowds that are huddled into tractor-trailers for political rallies. But there is a difference. A Wokistani is less aware, organizes own transport, dresses up in the best designers and picks a convenient time to attend the protest to fill that boring void between champagne brunch and evening cocktail. Outward appearance also matters. Cross-dressing is reserved for the core group, ethnics are for pseudontellectual Wokistanis and funky careless with bling and a fashionably unkempt look works for the celebrity Wokistani.

Woke movement in the West has however tipped over. There is general disgust all around. Amused bystanders are no longer tolerant. There is a reactionary pushback. Of late a rather severe one even. Hopefully, Wokistan takes a cue. Disgust seems to be mounting even in India. Bewildered masses no longer identify with the antics of the privileged. Besides the Woke movement is after all an alien import. Extreme Woke acts like “Nudist- march” & “people have periods” are eschewed even by hardened Wokistanis. Cornerstones of Woke culture, attention seeking and identity crisis, do not go with our ethos in any case. Heck, those who wrote the Vedas or built the Ellora temple didn’t bother to even put their names against their creation!

It’s time Wokistan realises that reaction is not far even in India. Besides what’s the point in being painted as a ludicrous lampoon!

Good Morning Wokistan …. It’s time to wake-up … else India will pass you by!

The author is an entrepreneur and a columnist with keen interest in history, social anthropology, public policy and economy. He tweets as @vikramlimsay. Views expressed are personal.

