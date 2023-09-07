Gilgit-Baltistan unrest highlights Pakistan's precarious state nudging it towards brink of collapse

Pakistan, a nation born out of the partition from India, finds itself at a critical juncture, teetering on the brink of further division as it grapples with escalating tensions and unrest. Recent events in the picturesque region of Gilgit-Baltistan have cast a foreboding shadow over the nation’s stability, adding to an ever-expanding list of concerns that threaten to push the country into disarray. Pakistan’s persistent struggles with religious extremism have reached a pivotal moment, starkly exemplified by the recent turmoil in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Gilgit-Baltistan, a region celebrated for its tourism potential, is grappling with a deficiency in substantial financial support, a concern perceived as inequitable, particularly in light of its Shia-majority demographic. Putting religious considerations aside, there is also substantial evidence of grave human rights abuses afflicting the local populace in Baluchistan, a southwestern province of Pakistan vital for its substantial natural gas contributions to the nation. Such instances of unjust treatment and atrocities are profoundly disconcerting, prompting the local population to reconsider their allegiance to the nation in response to the perceived biases they endure.

The Gilgit-Baltistan narrative

Gilgit-Baltistan, situated in the northern part of the broader Kashmir region and currently under disputed Pakistani control, is regrettably experiencing significant disparities in its treatment. As of January 2023, reputable sources have documented a notable erosion of Gilgit-Baltistan’s political and constitutional autonomy, culminating in a profound financial crisis. Unfortunately, the federal government of Pakistan has not provided the requisite support. Notably, despite its distinctive geographical characteristics and considerable potential for tourism, the local inhabitants of Gilgit-Baltistan have been subjected to resource exploitation, particularly exacerbated by the introduction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project (CPEC), which has adversely impacted the livelihoods of those residing in the region. Regrettably, discernible efforts for development from the central governing authorities remain limited.

Recent events have cast a shadow of tension over this region, particularly with the arrest of Shia Cleric Agha Baqir al-Hussaini on blasphemy charges. This accusation has ignited fervent protests among the Shia community, who have raised their voices and hinted at a desire for integration with India, as evidenced by their rallying cry, “chalo kargil chalo”. The Shia population, a substantial portion of Gilgit-Baltistan, has embarked on its most significant protest to date. It is worth noting that mainstream media outlets have largely sidestepped covering this protest, but some courageous individuals within the liberal community have shared these events on social media platforms.

These developments unmistakably signal that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are increasingly cognizant of the perceived safety of India for individuals of diverse faiths. Recent instances, such as the resumption of a substantial Shia procession in Jammu and Kashmir, witnessed by a global audience, bolster this perception. While the future remains uncertain for Gilgit-Baltistan, the prevailing situation underscores the hardships faced by religious minorities in Pakistan. This pressing concern demands immediate attention and resolution from the international community regarding human rights.

Blasphemy law and its impact on minority communities

In recent times, the stringent nature of Pakistan’s blasphemy law has posed a grave threat not only to the non-Muslim minority communities but also to the Shia community within the country. This legal framework has effectively granted the Sunni majority the latitude to level allegations against communities whose beliefs do not align with strict adherence to certain companions of Prophet Muhammad. Originally, the blasphemy law primarily pertained to acts of disrespect towards God, the Prophet, and the Holy Book. However, subsequent amendments have expanded its scope to include acts of disrespect towards individuals associated with Prophet Muhammad, a significant concern for the Shia community.

The broadening of this legal framework raises significant concerns regarding its alignment with fundamental principles of religious freedom and tolerance. Notably, the Shia community, whose religious beliefs involve a specific veneration for a select few of the Prophet’s companions, finds itself in conflict with the amended legislation. Regrettably, the enforcement of this law has predominantly been marred by accusations and harassment directed towards religious minority groups, frequently instigated and carried out by mobs, resulting in the unfortunate loss of innocent lives within this state.

It is evident that the current state of this law serves as a divisive rather than a unifying force for the nation. A cohesive nation thrives on the principles of inclusivity, wherein individuals of diverse faiths and beliefs can coexist without the fear of persecution from either the state or their fellow citizens. If this law persists, Pakistan appears to be on a path toward fragmentation, as such legislation only fosters division within the community.

Escalating intolerance and persecution of minorities in Pakistan

Pakistan’s history with regard to safeguarding its religious and ethnic minority communities is marred by an unfortunate legacy of persistent persecution and violence. Despite numerous reports documenting massacres and killings targeting these minority groups over the years, the government’s response has been notably insufficient. Just in the past month, we have witnessed a disturbing series of events, including the reported attacks on three Ahmadiyya mosques. These incidents are indicative of a broader pattern of violence against minority communities.

Moreover, the intentional desecration of a Hindu temple in Karachi, the abduction of three Hindu girls followed by coerced marriages, and the recent acts of harassment and violence directed towards the Christian community highlight a profoundly disconcerting pattern. These distressing occurrences, compounded by the ongoing blasphemy charge against a Shia cleric and his subsequent arrest, collectively underscore the regrettable truth that Pakistan fails to provide adequate protection to its own citizens solely based on their diverse religious beliefs or interpretations of their faith.

It is imperative that these incidents of harassment, persecution, and violence be addressed with utmost urgency. Strict actions must be taken to confront and rectify the underlying ideologies that perpetuate such cruelty. Pakistan’s commitment to the principles of equality, human rights, and religious freedom should guide a comprehensive effort to safeguard the rights and security of all its citizens, regardless of the interpretation of their faith.

Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shia community seeks merger with India

The prospect of merging with India, as witnessed in Gilgit-Baltistan with the Shia community expressing their desire for such a merger, prompts thoughtful reflection. It is indeed remarkable that the same Muslim community that once advocated for the partition of India to create a faith-based nation is now considering the possibility of reuniting with India. This situation underscores the effectiveness of India’s secular state, which guarantees equal rights and freedoms to all its citizens and has played a pivotal role in the nation’s overall development.

The assurance of safety and inclusivity that India provides is drawing the attention of those facing challenges in Pakistan. India has gained a global reputation as a secure haven for its diverse population. This desire for a merger reflects the importance of fostering an environment where individuals of various faiths and backgrounds can coexist peacefully, emphasizing the significance of India’s secular principles in promoting unity and harmony.

Gilgit-Baltistan is indeed a region subject to a long-standing territorial dispute and is widely recognized as an occupied territory within Pakistan. Given its predominantly Shia population, it has unfortunately faced disparities in treatment from the Pakistani government. These circumstances have led some residents of this region to consider the possibility of merging with India, viewing it as their sole avenue towards a secure, peaceful, and equitable life.

It’s crucial to note that certain narratives aiming to depict India in a negative light and emphasize growing intolerance are often propagated by interest groups seeking to foster animosity. The reality is that there are people in Pakistan who are increasingly seeking fair treatment through potential integration with India, and this perspective has been substantiated by the experiences of Hindu refugees who have sought asylum in India. It’s important for the global community to be aware of the complex dynamics at play in this region and to encourage peaceful and equitable solutions to such longstanding disputes.

The author is a nationalist Indian Muslim, a student of Philosophy and a researcher in the Quran and Islamic theology, having in-depth knowledge in Islam. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

