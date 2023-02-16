Gilgit-Baltistan: A region at crossroads amid neglect, CPEC expansion and a social uprising to unite with India

Over the last few months, Pakistan Occupied Gilgit and Baltistan is becoming the hotbed of societal conflict. In this regard, the complex historical and socio-political processes of the Gilgit and Baltistan Region need to be studied. The territory of Gilgit and Baltistan was part of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir under the rule of Maharaja Hari Singh. On 26 October 1947, the Maharaja merged Jammu and Kashmir with India through the “Instrument of Accession”.

However, Pakistan used its military and the treacherous act of two British military officers of Maharaja Hari Singh in occupying Gilgit and Baltistan on 4 November 1947. Since then, this region has been under illegal occupation of Pakistan, and the successive rulers of Pakistan brought out numerous administrative measures to control this region. In recent years China, because of its strategic significance, is also taking much interest in operationalising the CPEC project. Through CPEC(China-Pakistan Economic Corridor), China wants to have greater control over the geopolitics of the Indian Ocean. At the same time, by collaborating with China, Pakistan is thinking of tightening its gripe over this Shia-dominated Gilgit and Baltistan. However, there is a greater resentment among the people of Gilgit-Baltistan towards Pakistan and the new colonial master, i.e, China.

Some of the above factors need to be kept in mind while addressing the question of the popular uprising in Gilgit and Baltistan. The complex socio-political issues, high-handedness measures undertaken by the Pakistan establishment over the years, and China’s CPEC project are some of the factors responsible for causing the present crisis in Gilgit- Baltistan. Some of these issues need to be studied in-depth to understand the complex challenge this region is facing.

Over the years, due to Pakistan’s constant subjugation of Gilgit Baltistan, the socio-economic conditions of this region are becoming more vulnerable. What available studies suggest that poverty is quite endemic and social disparities among Gilgit Baltistan is rising along with the decline of agricultural land as they are being used for non-agriculture purpose. All these factors are contributing to the present food crisis which is manifesting in the form of social-uprising in this region. Along with declining in food production, the social parameters of development like health and education, as studies suggest, are pretty low in this region. The volatile conflict among the majority Shia and Sunni populations also aggravates the societal conflict in Gilgit Baltistan. The Ismaili community, which also constitutes a significant presence in the region, is also being victimised.

There is also a concern among the local population in the Gilgit Baltistan region regarding the deforestation activities being carried out by Pakistan without the consent of local communities. The local people of Gilgit Baltistan are quite sceptical about the development projects being carried out by Islamabad. They think it is an attempt to usurp land from the local population. The people of Gilgit and Baltistan have formed the Awami Action Committee, which aims at protecting the interest of the people of Gilgit Baltistan from the oppressive rule of Pakistan. Similarly, the news reports further highlight that over the years, there has been constant discrimination in terms of the supply of food grains, including wheat, to this region by the Pakistan authority.

What adds to the woes of the people of Gilgit and Baltistan is China’s inroads into this region through its policy of CPEC. Initially, when the project was initiated, it created a lot of hope for this region’s people. But gradually, this hope faded into oblivion. Slowly and steadily, this entire region turned into Pakistan’s “military garrison”. The Pakistani government is deploying more troops to supervise the CPEC project. This created a sense of structural fear among the people in the Gilgit and Baltistan region. It is necessary to highlight that the deployment of the Chinese workforce in large numbers; has also deprived the local people of job opportunities. This created apprehension among the mind of the local population of Gilgit Baltistan about the true intention of the CPEC.

As studies suggest, the CPEC project is also taking a heavy toll on the environment of Gilgit Baltistan. As per a study of the third pole, this region is endowed with around “7000 glaciers” because of its location. The glacier melting is also occurring due to the construction activities of CPEC in this region. It has been observed that the traditional occupation of the local population has been uprooted due as the CPEC has taken most of the agricultural land. Already, the Diamer Basha project as part of the CPEC project is generating more controversy as geological experts think it is constructed in a high-risk seismic region like Gilgit Baltistan. This may prove a catastrophe for this region in future. The rapid climate change in this region, melting of glaciers, and environmental crisis due to CPEC are also putting the ecology of Gilgit-Baltistan in a fragile condition.

The continuous exploitation of the people of Gilgit and Baltistan by both Pakistan and China through CPEC is galvanising into a societal crisis and manifesting in the form of street protests. In recent years there has been a greater demand from the people of Gilgit and Baltistan for reunion with India. Even in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) (which is an integral part of India), there is also a growing demand from the general public regarding reunion with India.

The Gilgit-Baltistan region is an integral part of India (it is part of the Union Territory of Ladakh of India). This region also has immense strategic significance for India. Through this region, India can directly access Central Asian countries and checkmate China and Pakistan. Hence it is time for India to bring back Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan region and POJK. If required, India should carry out a special military operation to vacate both POJK and Gilgit and Baltistan under the illegal occupation of Pakistan.

The author teaches at the School of International Studies, JNU, New Delhi. Views expressed are personal.

