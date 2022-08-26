GhoseSpot | Desperately seeking an economic renaissance, Bengal awaits Godot

Once one of the most developed and prosperous states, the rest of India has left it far behind. West Bengal must rise again

The popular perception about West Bengal is that it began to go economically downhill after the Left Front came to power. But Bengal’s economic misfortunes started much earlier with Partition itself. The influx of refugees from East Pakistan, dependence on industries like jute, mining and tea, and lack of diversification caused a decline in per capita income. The Government of India’s Freight Equalisation policy dealt another blow to the mineral industry.

After the death of Dr BC Roy — widely regarded as the builder of modern Bengal — the Congress floundered in the state. Prafulla Chandra Sen, who succeeded Dr Roy, could not measure up to the job. Besieged with a serious food crisis following a countrywide drought, he took a series of unpopular measures leading to violent protests and finally the Congress losing power. A potpourri alliance of non-Congress Opposition parties including the Left formed the first United Front government. This coincided with the rise of militant trade unionism and the Naxalite movement, which sounded the death knell for industry.

It was not just the flight of industry but the entire work culture of the state that was destroyed by the atmosphere of political anarchy. As ultra-Left politics entered college and university campuses, Bengal’s once coveted educational institutions lost their pride of place. The business community was the easy target of the extremists. Strikes and lockouts became the order of the day. This was probably the nadir in political history of West Bengal and the state is yet to fully recover from its ravages.

Salvation from the faux-revolution of the Naxalites came in the form of the new Congress (I) government under Siddhartha Shankar Ray in 1972. This was soon after the Bangladesh Liberation War when Indira Gandhi was riding the crest of popularity. Ray, who was close to Mrs Gandhi, enjoyed the full backing of the Centre. He quashed the Naxalite movement with an iron fist. Simultaneously, he raised the Congress’ own cadre of street-fighters under the banner of “Youth Congress” led by firebrand student leaders like Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi. A large section of the Naxal and Communist cadres moved into the Congress fold.

But the damage of the preceding years of turmoil was not easy to repair. The exodus of industry continued unabated with states like Haryana offering attractive incentives for investment and a more congenial industrial relations climate. Corporate offices started shifting base to Mumbai and Delhi. Within five years the country plunged into another political crisis with the declaration of Emergency that ultimately ousted the Congress both at the Centre and the state. In the general elections that followed in 1977, the Left Front led by the CPI-M came to power riding the anti-Congress wave. But unlike in other parts of the country where Congress made a comeback, the communists stayed put in Bengal for another three decades. That altered the course of history for good.

The Left Front’s biggest achievement was land reforms under “Operation Barga”. This gave a boost to the agrarian economy. But there was no commensurate development in urban areas. This triggered a fresh wave of talent drain with the younger generation leaving the state for higher studies and employment. The rot that had started in the sixties got deeper. The Left used its formidable cadre strength to create a captive voter base and take complete control of the election machinery.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) copied the copybook of the Left with minor modifications. Unlike the disciplined approach of the CPM, the TMC adopted a laissez-faire policy, giving the local leadership a free hand. This ushered in the era of “tola-baji” or rent-seeking. The second worrisome trend was with regard to minorities. The Muslim population in Bengal is around 30 per cent. In some districts close to the Bangladesh border it goes over 40 per cent. The CPM too considered them to be a vote-bank. But they stopped short of overt appeasement and did not compromise on national security. However, Mamata Banerjee went on an overdrive to woo the minorities. It changed the demographic composition in many parts of the state.

The only constant in the last fifty years has been the lack of development in the state. Not only has industry shied away, but the financial condition of the state exchequer did not allow investments in either social or physical infrastructure. With successive state governments locked in confrontation with the Union government, Central investment and aid were also not forthcoming. Lack of income opportunities made vast sections of the population dependent on government doles. Others indulged in open corruption and nefarious activities that are coming to light now.

What Bengal needs today is not another change of ruling party (“poriborton”) but an overhaul of its decayed political culture. That calls for socio-political re-engineering, which can be carried out only by a visionary and charismatic leader with a messianic zeal to leave an imprint in history. Mamata Banerjee had that mandate and showed the spark. But she lost the plot far too soon. And Whether it was existential compulsion or her overarching ambition to break into the national political scene that distracted Trinamool from its raison d’etre may be a matter of debate. But for now, neither she nor anyone in her party has the moral or political capital for ushering in any radical transformation.

As a challenger, the BJP needs to provide not just an alternative vision but also inspire confidence in its intention and ability to deliver. To convince people, it has to present before the people new faces who command respect and credibility. Simply projecting the prime minister will not work. Here the BJP has a serious problem. Its talent bank lacks both calibre and depth. The current crop of leaders in the state can at best pull off a tactical victory in the next elections. So, if it can’t develop a leader from its ranks, it has to invent one. On Bengal hinges not only the BJP’s national game plan, but also the success of Narendra Modi’s “Act East” policy.

Bengal is crying for an economic renaissance. Once one of the most developed and prosperous states, the rest of India has left it far behind. It can’t keep waiting for Godot. The Phoenix must rise again.

The author is a current affairs commentator, marketer, blogger and leadership coach, who tweets at @SandipGhose. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.