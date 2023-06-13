George Soros’ hand is clearly visible in thinly veiled attempts of Amnesty International, HRW to mar PM Modi’s US visit

Ahead on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, two so-called human rights groups—Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch—have decided to screen BBC’s hit-job of a documentary on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have invited policy makers, journalists and analysts to a private screening of the documentary that will be held in Washington on 20 June, two days ahead of PM Modi’s official state visit hosted by President Joe Biden.

After announcing the screening, Human Rights Watch said it wanted it to serve as a reminder that the documentary had been banned in India.

OK. Now, let’s decode this.

There is no love lost between Indian right and the left-wing-agenda-driven BBC, agreed. But, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch too are wolves in sheep skin. While they masquerade as champions of human rights, their left-wing-ward predisposition and a proclivity to target ideologically unfavourable governments under the garb of doctored indices is proverbial, and stands totally exposed. Well, no compunctions there, after all they are agenda peddlers.

But, whose agenda do they peddle? Now, that brings us to the one and only global saboteur George Soros. Again, Soros doesn’t like the right and conservatives, especially the India.

That’s a publicly known fact. He has, on more than one occasion, declared his intent and wish to remove Narendra Modi and the BJP from power under ‘democracy in danger’ clamour to the public jubilation of Indian left and bleeding heart-liberals.

Human Rights Watch’s Soros Connect

In 2010, George Soros through his Open Society Foundations gave a challenge grant of $100 million over 10 years to Human Rights Watch.

According to the Open Society Foundations website, “The $100 million is the biggest gift Human Rights Watch has received. In 2010, the Open Society Foundations donated about $800 million to support human rights, access to justice, and public health.”

“The grant challenges Human Rights Watch to raise an additional $100 million in private contributions to match the gift. It is intended to support the internationalization of Human Rights Watch, enabling it to establish advocacy offices in key regional capitals and to strengthen research on countries of concern,” says the website.

The idea behind the grant, as the website quoted Soros, is: “Human Rights Watch must be present in capitals around the globe, addressing local issues, allied with local rights groups and engaging with local government officials. In five years’ time it aims to have as much as half its income and a majority of its board members come from outside the United States.”

Simply put, Soros gave this money to Human Rights Watch to penetrate the world more and more to expand his subversive potential. Now HRW will have to rob Paul to pay Peter!

Amnesty International in Soros’ pocket

In 2017, Amnesty International received a €137,000 donation from the Soros-funded Open Society Foundation, this time for fomenting trouble in Ireland.

It came to light when Amnesty’s filed 2016 account details. The details show it received €137,000 donation from Soros’ foundation which bumped up Amnesty’s operating surplus for the year by 70 per cent, from €479,000 to €814,000. Total revenues were €3 million.

The money was for ‘MyBodyMyRight’ campaign to target the abortion laws of Ireland. Now, there is a law in Ireland that prohibits foreign funding to groups involved in elections or referendums, therefore, it breached the 1997 Electoral Act. The law bans foreign donations of over €100 from third party organisations for “political purposes”.

One would cringe at the temerity of Amnesty International, since it challenged the Irish government’s diktat to return the money. Amnesty said, ‘No, can’t do’.

In fact, in an interesting case, Hungary went on to pass an anti-immigration legislation popularly called the ‘Stop Soros’ law in 2018. According to the new law, drafted by Prime Minister Viktor Orban himself, criminalized helping undocumented illegals.

As expected, Amnesty International jumped rightaway in defence of Soros. It quickly dubbed the legislation as a way to gag and threaten aid workers and human rights champions from doing their job. Their job, according to the Orban government, is to bring in and settle Muslims on large scale with the money and resources of George Soros.

