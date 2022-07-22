At the outset, this story penned and directed by Gautham Ramachandran is one of the most well-written and sensitively portrayed films in recent years on sexual abuse and rape.

When a talented actor like Sai Pallavi decides to take on a film which is a social drama on a topic of extreme relevance and importance, then you know you are in for a good watch. Sai Pallavi essays the titular role of Gargi in director Gautham Ramachandran’s second film. Belonging to a middle-class home, where her father is a security guard and her mother sells idli/dosa batter to make a living, Gargi is a school teacher. Being the eldest daughter, she takes the place of a son as the financial pillar and protector of the family. As she looks forward to getting married, her life suddenly takes a tragic turn when her father Brahmanandam, 60, is accused of raping a nine-year-old child in the building of which he is a security guard. He is arrested by cops and people tell her to leave the city with her family to escape the wrath of the people thanks to the trial by the media. But Gargi believes in her father’s innocence and starts a legal fight to bring him out of prison.

At the outset, this story penned and directed by Gautham Ramachandran is one of the most well-written and sensitively portrayed films in recent years on rape and sexual abuse. While it is in part a portrayal of the inadequacies in the justice system in our country, it is about a much larger depiction of society, perceptions and how humans – especially those whom we love – can be extremely flawed. The realistic way in which Gautham has not just shot the film but written the powerful dialogues – particularly without over-the-top drama – makes the movie a gripping watch. The tension builds up slowly as the movie progresses thanks to Sai Pallavi’s stellar performance and Govind Vasantha’s music keeps you hooked. When no lawyer comes forward to defend her father in court, who will she turn to? How will she protect her mother and younger sister from the media glare and society’s hate?

‘Gargi’ is a movie and role that perhaps only Sai Pallavi could have essayed. Her performance is understated and imposing and she is the soul of Gargi. Her frustration, tears, happiness and angst move you and you feel for her and with her as the movie progresses. Another breakout performance is that of Kaali Venkat’s as the advocate. He has been given a juicy role by the director and has proved that he is more than a comedian. Interestingly, Aishwarya Lekshmi is one of the producers of the film, as is the director, and she comes in a cameo as a journalist. But frankly this role doesn’t add much value to the script.

An extremely sensitive topic has been treated so beautifully and effectively by Gautham Ramachandran and full props to him for this. His portrayal of the struggles women have to deal with everyday has been subtly interwoven into the narrative but is hard-hitting. To top this, Sai Pallavi has possibly delivered her career-best performance so far making this movie an absolutely must-watch.

Latha Srinivasan is a senior journalist based in Chennai. Her passion is entertainment, travel, and dogs.

