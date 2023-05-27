G20 meeting in Kashmir: A milestone for peace, progress and global cooperation

The G20 meeting in Jammu & Kashmir has marked a historic milestone in the pursuit of peace, progress, and global cooperation. The event witnessed the active participation of delegates from 17 nations who shared their positive views on the outcomes achieved. The meeting showcased the transformative changes occurring in Kashmir, from a decline in stone pelting incidents to infrastructural advancements, record tourist numbers, cultural celebrations, and the eagerness of Kashmiris to embrace peace and prosperity.

Delegates who attended the G20 meeting in Kashmir expressed their appreciation for the productive discussions and positive outcomes. Leaders from US, UK, Germany, Japan, Australia, Canada, and other countries acknowledged the region’s potential and applauded the efforts taken by Kashmir in various sectors. Their comments emphasised the importance of collective global action, inclusive development, and the need to support Kashmir in its journey towards peace and progress. The scenic beauty of Kashmir left many delegates in awe, prompting a few of them to consider boosting the tourism sector in the Indian state.

“We had a shikara [boat] ride on the beautiful Dal Lake. It gave me a serene experience,” Chang Jae-Bok, South Korean Ambassador to India, said, who also mentioned the possibility of filming popular Korean serials in the valley.

Craft bazaar set up at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre also evoked wonder and admiration among the delegates otherwise known for their stern diplomacy. Many tried their hands at artworks like Basohli painting, walnut carving, papier mache too with the High Commissioner of Singapore announcing that Singapore is looking for new areas of investment and growth in India.

China and Turkey chose not to attend the G20 meeting in Kashmir with Saudi Arabia also jumping the bandwagon later. China, of course, refused to attend the meeting at the behest of its unofficial colony, Pakistan, calling Kashmir a “disputed territory”, and Turkey has always been vocal about India’s handling of Kashmir. It is another matter that while Turkey’s heart bleeds for the ostracisation faced by Muslims in Kashmir, it has, at the same time, been instrumental in extraditing Uyghur Muslims to China. Not that anybody asked him but the usual suspect, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, termed India’s decision to hold the G20 meeting in Kashmir “irresponsible”.

The United Nations, in a bizarre claim, condemned the hosting of the G20 meeting in Kashmir by stating that a forced demographic change is being orchestrated in Kashmir with Hindus from mainland India being settled in the valley against the interests of Muslim minority. Strangely enough, this is the language spoken by the recruitment personnel of the militancy outfits, and seeing this coming from an “independent observer” at the United Nations is rather shameful. This independent observer needs reminding that the minority community in the Kashmir Valley comprises Hindus who have faced downfall in their population owing to persecution, migration and targeted killings. The targeted groups are also Shia Muslims and even liberal, nationalist Sunni Muslims who face the wrath of the terror outfits.

Yes, the abrogation of Article 370 could have been done in a better way but since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the incidents of stone pelting in Kashmir have witnessed a significant decrease. While civilians killed in terror-related incidents have not seen a significant reduction, the data shows a slump in casualties among security forces in terrorist incidents. The failure of the ruling parties to check stone-pelting throughout the 2010-2019 led to huge losses of lives of young ones and further radicalised the youth. It is true that the shutting down of the internet for extended periods of time after the abrogation of article 370 created a human rights crisis in the valley; however, the 2G internet was resumed post January 2020, though access to social media was still barred for a long time. Some more concrete steps need to be taken to further check the militancy which is still claiming lives of innocent civilians who are targeted solely based on their religious identity.

In the same vein, Srinagar, the capital city of Kashmir, has seen substantial progress in its transformation into a smart city. The implementation of various technological initiatives has enhanced public services, improved governance, and increased efficiency. The smart city projects are driving economic growth and creating a favorable environment for residents and tourists alike.

Kashmir experienced a remarkable surge in tourist numbers last year, with travelers from around the world drawn to its mesmerizing landscapes, rich culture, and warm hospitality. This influx of tourists not only contributes to the local economy but also showcases the renewed confidence in the region as a safe and attractive destination. In 2022 alone, some 1.80 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir.

During the G20 meeting, the renowned Indian actor, Ram Charan, graced the occasion with a captivating performance, dancing to the tunes of the song, “Natu Natu”. His presence and participation added a touch of joy and celebration to the event. The people of Kashmir are actively embracing the opportunities for peace and prosperity. The locals are eager to move forward, leaving behind the decades of conflict and strife. This positive attitude and resilience of Kashmiris play a crucial role in fostering an environment conducive to progress and development.

The upcoming establishment of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Awantipora aims to provide world-class healthcare facilities to the people of Kashmir. Additionally, the completion of the Chenab Bridge, the world’s tallest rail bridge, is a testament to the infrastructural advancements in the region, connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country and promoting connectivity and trade. The inauguration of a multiplex in Shivpora in September 2022 is a significant step towards revitalising the entertainment sector in Kashmir. This development will not only cater to the entertainment needs of the local population but also attract tourists, contributing to the overall growth and vibrancy of the region.

The successful G20 meeting in Kashmir symbolises a pivotal moment in the region’s journey towards peace, progress, and global cooperation. From positive comments by delegates to the decline in stone pelting incidents, smart city developments, record tourist numbers, cultural celebrations, and infrastructural advancements, Kashmir is steadily moving forward. The decision to hold the G20 meeting in Kashmir after years of conflict demonstrates the need for national and international support to help the region fully realise its potential. By embracing peace and prosperity, Kashmir is not only transforming itself but also presenting an inspiring example for the rest of the country and the world.

The author takes special interest in history, culture and geopolitics. He is a proponent of religious reform and identifies himself as “an Indic Muslim exploring Vedic knowledge and cultural heritage through music”. When he is not writing columns, he enjoys playing drums and performing raps. Views expressed are personal.

