Shortly after the incident involving stapled visas for Indian Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh, China has embarked on an endeavour that poses a direct threat to India’s security. It was already apparent that China had been significantly enhancing its infrastructure and military capabilities along the Line of Actual Control. Recent reports, supported by satellite images from Maxar Technologies, now reveal that China is constructing bunkers and underground facilities in Aksai Chin, which is less than 100 kilometres away from the LAC.

According to the Maxar satellite images, China has built fortified bunkers at four different locations and is actively digging tunnels at three other sites. This construction not only signifies China’s lack of intent to promptly resolve the ongoing border dispute with India but also indicates its efforts to reinforce the protection of its military assets and personnel in the event of a military confrontation with India.

In July, China issued stapled visas to three Indian Wushu players, preventing them from travelling and participating in the recently concluded 31st World University Games. All three athletes were from Arunachal Pradesh. In response, the Indian government expressed its displeasure, called this development “unacceptable”, and withdrew the Wushu team from the event. Issuing stapled visas to the residents of Arunachal Pradesh is a low-hanging “political tool” that Beijing employs from time to time to snub India.

Beijing’s decision to act on this policy, given the deterioration of the relationship following the 2020 Galwan clashes and a consequent dent in Indian public opinion towards China, raises some pertinent questions. Beijing is aware that issuing stapled visas to the athletes will further worsen public opinion in India. Its decision to go ahead with the policy suggests that first, Beijing is willing to endure the cost of this policy; second, the cost for New Delhi is significantly higher than it is for Beijing. Moreover, it seems that an attempt to improve its relationship with India is not even a consideration for Beijing.

A regular visa is directly stamped in the passport, whereas a stapled visa is issued on a separate paper and is attached to the passport with staples or pins. When an individual with a stapled visa returns to their home country, the entry and exit pass is torn off. This practice allows China to avoid placing official entry and exit stamps on the passports of these individuals. In simple terms, this means that the details of the trip are not recorded.

Beijing claims parts of Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, therefore, it maintains that the residents of the state do not require a visa to travel ‘from one part of China to another.’ In past, Beijing even refused to issue visas to individuals from Arunachal Pradesh citing the same reasoning. India steadfastly rejects this assertion and sees the policy as a violation of its sovereignty.

Back in 1981, China refused to issue a visa to a delegate of the Indian Parliament, who was also a resident of Arunachal Pradesh. In response, New Delhi cancelled this entire visit. Following the incident, an arrangement was struck between China and India that enabled the travel of Arunachalis to China, albeit on a stapled visa (Jeff M Smith, Cold Peace, 2014). It is critical to remember that this arrangement was made in the backdrop of eroded bilateral relations due to the 1962 Sino-India war. Diplomatic ties took a severe toll and could only be resumed in 1976 and fully restored after prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s visit in 1988. The 1981 arrangement worked well and facilitated people-to-people exchange in the following decades.

Problems resurfaced in 2008 when Beijing began issuing stapled visas to the residents of and officials serving in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). New Delhi responded by issuing a travel advisory in 2009 that disregarded the 1981 arrangement and invalidated stapled visas as valid travel documents. Beijing discontinued this policy for J&K in 2012 after the issue was discussed during the 2011 BRICS summit but continued to issue stapled visas to individuals and officials from Arunachal Pradesh. Beijing has not been consistent with this policy though. Occasionally it also issued stamped visas, at times on its own, at others after New Delhi’s intervention.

Some high-profile cases compelled New Delhi to take a firm stand against this policy. For instance, in 2007, an IAS officer from Arunachal Pradesh was denied a visa by China. India responded by calling off the visit that the officer was a part of. In 2010, India suspended bilateral military-to-military interaction when China denied a visa to a senior Army commander serving in J&K. However, when it comes to athletes, New Delhi has not responded as strongly as it did in these high-profile cases.

Here is a list of instances when athletes (and sports officials) from Arunachal Pradesh were at the receiving end of Beijing’s policy:

2010 Shooting World Cup – a shooter

2011 Asian Karate Championships – three players and two officials

2011 Youth World Archery Championship – two archers

2011 Weightlifting Grand Prix – a weightlifter and an official

2013 Youth World Archery Championship – two archers

2016 China Open Superseries – manager of badminton team

2023 World University Games – three Wushu players

New Delhi’s go-to response has been to lodge a diplomatic protest and/or call off the teams participating in that sport. Some reports suggest that New Delhi held back, at least in part, the easing of the visa process for Chinese nationals in response to Beijing’s policy. Although the issue has been raised on several occasions by India, the lack of taking a firm stand on the issue by New Delhi prompts Beijing to continue with the policy.

Sections of the Indian population, including from media, retired officials, and politicians have called for a stronger response to Beijing’s policy. They suggest reciprocating the gesture by issuing stapled visas to Chinese nationals from Tibet, Xinjiang, Gansu, and Qinghai. Back in 2010, New Delhi even considered issuing stapled visas to applicants from Tibet and the Aksai Chin area which was conceded to China by Pakistan. The proposal, however, did not get the assent of the Cabinet Committee for Security. In 2015, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China, India cautioned China during the official talks that the continuation of Beijing’s policy could trigger a similar response from New Delhi. While the message was “clearly understood”, it did not cause Beijing to change its policy.

As a major sporting power, China hosts several international events. Beijing’s policy to not issue a valid visa prevents the athletes from participating in these events, thus, denying them valuable experience and causing a setback to their careers. Such policy not only undermines India’s sovereignty but also sabotages the career of these athletes and hinders India’s growth as a sporting power.

Indian imports of toys, games and sports requisites from China in 2022 were worth $247.7 million (UN-COMTRADE, 2022). New Delhi can raise the cost of Beijing’s hostility by limiting imports of some of the items in these categories. New Delhi should also raise the issue with international sporting governing bodies and work towards containing Chinese influence at these institutions. It should also consider calling off the entire contingent and boycotting these events. A political and economic implication may deter Beijing from sporadically issuing stapled visas and coming through with a consistent policy for all Indian citizens.

In September 2023, China will host the Asian Games in Hangzhou. The three Wushu players, who were issued stapled visas, are a part of the Indian contingent along with a few other athletes from Arunachal Pradesh. The athletes and officials will receive accreditation from the Olympic Council of Asia which will serve as a visa for the event ensuring their attendance at the Games. However, by denying participation in the World University Games, Beijing deprived these athletes of a crucial platform that would have aided their preparation for the Asian Games.

New Delhi cannot let Beijing get away with snubbing India, undermining its sovereignty, and damaging its sporting potential through the policy of issuing stapled visas. New Delhi needs to make it costlier for Beijing to continue with this policy.

The author is a New Delhi based independent researcher on Indian strategic thinking, world order, and sports and diplomacy. He has previously worked with the USI of India and South Asia Terrorism Portal. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

