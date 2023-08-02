From pioneering policies to transformative NEP 2020: Tracing evolution of India's school education system

As India commemorates 75 years of independence, it is an opportune time to reﬂect on the incredible journey of our education system. With over 26 crore students, one crore teachers and 15 lakh schools, India boasts one of the world’s largest and most complex education systems.

Education has always been a significant tool for the country’s development. Since 1947, several policies and initiatives have played a pivotal role in shaping the education landscape. This article aims to take you through the journey of education policies and key initiatives for school education in India, as well as emphasizing the transformative impact of the NEP 2020.

Genesis of education policies

In the early years of India’s Independence, education was recognized as a crucial tool for national progress. The University Education Commission and the Secondary Education Commission were established in the 1950s to address the challenges in higher education and secondary education, respectively. However, it was the Kothari Commission in the 1960s that presented a comprehensive framework for school education, with recommendations that have endured and influenced subsequent policies. The Kothari Commission emphasized the importance of multilingualism, increased investment in education, and the integration of vocational education. It also recognized the significance of teacher training and professional development. These recommendations formed the basis for the National Education Policies of 1968 and 1986 and continue to shape India’s education system today.

The commissions and their recommendations laid the foundation for a robust education system in India. The focus on increased investment in education aimed to address the issue of inadequate funding and resources in the education sector. The integration of vocational education recognised the importance of practical skills and employability. Additionally, the emphasis on teacher training and professional development highlighted the crucial role of teachers in delivering quality education. The Kothari Commission’s comprehensive framework provided a roadmap for subsequent policies and initiatives, guiding the nation towards an inclusive, quality-oriented and forward-looking educational framework.

National Education Policies of 1968 and 1986

The National Education Policies of 1968 and 1986 were instrumental in shaping India’s educational landscape. The NEP 1968 aimed to promote equality and eradicate illiteracy, recognising education as a means to address socio-economic disparities. It emphasised the cultivation of a scientiﬁc temper, emphasising scientiﬁc education to foster progress and innovation.

The NEP 1986 built upon the aspirations of its predecessor, focusing on infrastructure development, research and development and the integration of information technology in education. It emphasised the need to improve and expand educational facilities, particularly in rural areas, ensuring education reached all corners of the country. The policy also encouraged research and the establishment of institutions that would facilitate cutting-edge research. Moreover, it recognised the transformative potential of technology and advocated for the integration of computers and digital resources in education.

These policies continue to guide educational reforms in India, ensuring an inclusive and relevant education system. They laid the foundation for equality, scientiﬁc education and social transformation, while also addressing infrastructure needs and promoting research and technology integration. The National Education Policies of 1968 and 1986 have played crucial roles in shaping India’s educational landscape and continue to guide the nation’s efforts in providing quality education for all.

Transformative schemes and initiatives

Over the years between the National Education Policy of 1986 and the recent National Education Policy of 2020, a multitude of transformative schemes and initiatives were implemented to bring about positive changes in the Indian education system. These schemes and initiatives have played a pivotal role in reforming India’s education system. Operation Blackboard focused on enhancing school infrastructure and providing essential resources, creating an environment conducive to effective teaching and learning. The Mid-day Meal Scheme addressed issues of malnutrition and hunger by providing free meals to students, improving attendance and overall well-being.

The Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan aimed to ensure access to quality education for all, focusing on universalising elementary education and bridging enrollment gaps. The Right to Education Act of 2009 made education a fundamental right, guaranteeing free and compulsory education for children. Initiatives like “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” raised awareness about gender disparities in education and promoted gender equality. These interventions have collectively contributed to enhancing infrastructure, improving teacher quality, ensuring equal opportunities, and addressing gender disparities in education, shaping a more inclusive and accessible education system in India.

NEP 2020: A paradigm shift, shaping India’s education system for the future

Amid the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic, the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) has emerged as a visionary blueprint with a bold mission – to propel India into a self-reliant, 5 Trillion economy. This comprehensive policy takes a holistic approach, prioritizing quality education, strong foundational skills, critical thinking, and skill development to meet the ever-evolving needs of our society.

At the heart of NEP 2020 lies the recognition of a critical issue – the deﬁciency in foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) skills among over 5 crore elementary school students. Addressing this concern takes centre stage as the policy’s top priority, leading to the launch of a National Mission on FLN called NIPUN Bharat in 2021 (National Initiative for Proﬁciency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy). The mission’s objective is to ensure the universal acquisition of FLN skills among all Grade 3 children in India by 2026/27.

Another key differentiator of NEP 2020 is its idea of implementation and promotion of multilingual education. The policy encapsulates the commitment of the Union Government to providing education for all. NEP 2020 advocates for the use of the home language, mother tongue, local language, or regional language as the medium of instruction whenever feasible, at least until Grade 5, and preferably extending till Grade 8 and beyond.

To achieve this goal, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has undertaken several measures including directing the NCERT to prepare new textbooks in the 22 scheduled Indian languages. The NCERT has taken up this initiative in mission mode and is planning to launch the textbooks in the next academic session. Building on this momentum, the CBSE recently passed an ofﬁcial order for schools to consider using Indian languages as an option for the medium of instruction from the Foundational Stage until the end of the Secondary Stage (pre-primary classes until class XII).

Further, On Teachers’ Day 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched the PM-SHRI Scheme. Under this scheme, model schools will be developed across the country, to act as a showcase for NEP 2020 implementation, wherein children will be taught based on the new principles and practices introduced in the policy, to improve the learning outcomes of children and serve as a role model for other schools around them. Over 14,500 high-quality and contemporary schools are envisioned, which in turn will also provide mentorship to the schools around them.

Conclusion

Over the years, India’s education system has undergone remarkable transformations through various policies, initiatives and technological advancements. From the landmark NEPs of 1968 and 1986 to game-changing programmes like the Mid-day Meal Scheme, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and the Right to Education Act, each step has played a vital role in addressing educational gaps and expanding access to learning opportunities.

Amid unprecedented challenges, the NEP 2020 shines as a symbol of hope. It advocates for a transformative change, moving beyond rote learning to embrace conceptual learning and fostering higher-order thinking skills, 21st-century skills and critical thinking. This approach aims to empower students to excel in the future job market and adapt to evolving demands. Moreover, by giving due importance to foundational skills, teacher professionalism and encouraging the use of Indian languages as the medium of instruction, NEP 2020 sets the course towards a self-reliant India and a promising future for our children.

The author is a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from the BJP party. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

