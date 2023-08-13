From palaces to platefuls: Exploring Chettinad's heritage

I have always been irresistibly drawn to destinations that possess a captivating fusion of profound history and delectable cuisine. And Chettinad, a region huddled within the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, stands as an exquisite hidden gem that has unequivocally ensnared my very soul. With its resplendent palaces exuding opulence, temples emanating an ethereal aura, and an irresistible assortment of aromatic and fiery delicacies that titillate the senses, Chettinad unveils itself as an unparalleled trove yearning to be discovered and savoured.

Palaces and mansions

In Chettinad, time itself appears to halt, allowing one to bask in the grandeur of its resplendent mansions and palaces. These architectural marvels, crafted by the ingenious Chettiars, an affluent community renowned for their prowess in banking and business, serve as a testament to their opulent taste. These grand structures, embellished with intricate carvings and ornate decorations, stand as a testament to the splendour of a bygone era. One cannot help but be in awe of these majestic structures that dot the landscape of Chettinad. Athangudi Palace is a prime example of the region’s architectural brilliance. With its sprawling courtyards, intricately carved pillars in Burmese teak, and stunning frescoes, this palace offers a visual feast for those with a profound appreciation for the intertwining realms of art and history.

In this land of must-visit mansions, a few extraordinary gems emerge: the illustrious Aayiram Janal Veedu, aptly named the House with a Thousand Windows; the MSMM House, shrouded in mystery and allure; the resplendent VVR House, a testament to opulence; the majestic Lakshmi Vilas in Kanadukathan, a sight to behold; and the grand Periya Veedu in Athangudi, a true marvel. Adorned with exquisite antique furniture, each piece whispering tales of a forgotten era, these mansions exude an air of grandeur and elegance. Vintage photographs, carefully preserved, offer a glimpse into the lives of those who once graced these halls, their stories echoing through the corridors. But it is the traditional Chettinad architecture that truly steals the show. Every nook and cranny of these mansions is a testament to the craftsmanship and ingenuity of the Chettiar community.

Chettinad’s cultural heritage

In Chettinad, where architectural marvels reign supreme, a hidden treasure awaits those who seek spiritual solace and historical enlightenment. Nestled amidst this captivating landscape lie ancient temples, steeped in religious devotion and steeped in the annals of time. There are not just one or two, but a staggering nine clan temples that grace this land, each serving as a spiritual beacon for the 96 villages that call Chettinad home. Meenakshi Sundareswarar, also known as the Nagarathar Sivan Kovil, Vairavanpatti dedicated to Lord Valaroli Nathar, and Sri Solai Andavar dedicated to Lord Ayannar, are temples that attract pilgrims from far and wide. With its towering gopurams (gateway towers), intricately carved sculptures, and vibrant festivals, these temples are a sight to behold. The Chettinad Kanadukathan Village Fair, held annually, is a celebration of the region’s rich heritage and traditions. It showcases traditional music, dance performances, and local crafts, giving visitors a glimpse into the vibrant cultural tapestry of Chettinad.

The flavours of Chettinad

A journey to Chettinad remains woefully incomplete unless one succumbs to the irresistible allure of its exquisite cuisine. Chettinad cuisine is renowned for its bold flavours and unique spice blends, which are a result of the region’s rich culinary heritage. The use of freshly ground spices, coconut, and tamarind gives Chettinad dishes their distinctive taste. When it comes to Chettinad cuisine, there are a few dishes that are an absolute must-try. The Chettinad Chicken, a fiery and flavourful chicken curry, is a favourite among locals and tourists alike. The use of spices like black pepper, fennel seeds, and star anise gives this dish its signature taste. Another popular dish is the Chettinad Fish Fry, where fresh fish is marinated with a blend of spices and shallow-fried to perfection. The result is a crispy and spicy delight that is sure to leave you craving more.

Hidden gems

Beyond the well-trodden path, Chettinad also hides within its depths, hidden gems, waiting to be discovered by the intrepid traveller. The Chettinadu Mansion, located in the village of Kanadukathan, is one such attraction. This traditional Chettiar mansion has been lovingly restored and converted into a museum, showcasing the lifestyle and culture of the Chettiars. The museum is brimming with an abundance of ritzy garments and traditional gold jewellery. Utensils and metal cutlery gleam, while colossal copper water vats and grain bins tower over the surroundings. These everyday items offer a glimpse into the lives of the Chettiyars and the rituals that shape their daily existence. Chettinad is also famous for its intricate woodwork, stone carvings, and handwoven textiles. The Athangudi tiles, which are handmade and hand-painted, are a testament to the region’s craftsmanship and attention to detail. Another hidden gem is the Kottaiyur Village, known for its unique terracotta works. The artisans here create clay sculptures and pottery, using traditional techniques that have been passed down through generations.

Experience the local charm

To fully immerse yourself in the local culture and bask in the irresistible charm of Chettinad, you must contemplate the idea of sojourning at one of the region’s esteemed heritage houses, such as the illustrious Visalam behind a pond filled with blue lotuses. Within its walls, a century-old tapestry of traditions awaits, ready to transport you to a bygone era of grandeur. Built by the visionary KVAL Ramanathan Chettiar in the 1930s for his eldest daughter, Visalakshi, Visalam welcomes you to its art-deco home adorned with stately Burmese teak pillars, doors, and rafters. Each of its 15 spacious rooms is decked with high ceilings and shuttered windows, all complemented by the grandeur of large-roofed verandas. Here, the past is not merely a distant memory but a living, breathing entity that continues to captivate and inspire.

If you ever find yourself yearning for a destination that effortlessly intertwines a rich historical tapestry with an array of mouth-watering culinary delights, then Chettinad should undoubtedly find its place on your coveted travel bucket list.

With more than a decade of writing experience and a passion for exploring the world, the author is a travel journalist with a knack for captivating storytelling. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.