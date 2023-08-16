From historical roots to global leadership: The resonance of Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech

Channelling Voltaire, who once said, “It is dangerous to be right in matters where established men are wrong,” there exists a wry saying in global circles: “If the West had a hobby, it would be giving advice.” It seems that Western nations, perhaps intoxicated by their historical achievements, often consider themselves as the elder of the global family. With a readiness to bestow their “wisdom” — whether sought after or not — upon the developing world, their offerings often come layered with policy advice, guidelines, and an occasional side of patronisation. It’s like that age-old Fufaji who, with a wagging finger, can’t resist schooling everyone in a wedding on the “proper” ways of doing things.

Yet, amid this dynamic, the global stage is witnessing a quiet but potent shift. In a world where power dynamics are constantly evolving, the potential of South-South cooperation has often been underestimated. South-South cooperation, an alliance of developing nations banding together in defiance of the conventional “wisdom” of the West, presents a promising path forward. This collaborative approach taps into shared experiences, cultural synergies, and an intrinsic understanding of challenges that only peers can have. As the world stands at the cusp of a new era, it’s essential to recognise that growth isn’t always dictated by the mighty; sometimes, it’s orchestrated by the mighty united.

Emerging at the forefront of this shift is India. With its rich history, vast population, and rapidly growing economy, India has slowly but surely positioned itself as a beacon for the global south. Reflecting on the recent Independence Day speech by the Prime Minister, the global attention directed towards India is palpable. While its diverse culture and heritage have always been foundational strengths, its assertive response to global challenges, like the aftermath of the pandemic, has further accentuated its resilience and capabilities. The world’s attention isn’t just superficial; it is deeply attuned. India’s message is clear — a vision of global progress where humanity is at the core, where economic growth intertwines with empathy, and where challenges are faced collectively. Amidst the currents of changing geopolitical narratives, India emerges not just as a country but as a testament to the burgeoning might of the Global South.

India has been asserting its leadership in representing the Global South’s interests, leveraging its G20 presidency to spotlight concerns of developing countries in Asia, Africa, and South America. The ‘Voice of Global South Summit’, hosted by India, echoes Prime Minister’s ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, emphasizing global unity and focusing on the collective challenges faced by over 120 invited nations. A significant diplomatic move has been India’s push for the African Union’s (AU) inclusion in the G20. This proposal, recognising the AU’s representation of 55 African nations, aims to bolster Africa’s voice in global matters, with South Africa currently being the sole representative. By championing the integration of African priorities in global discussions, India not only emphasizes the importance of a more equitable world structure but also solidifies its emerging leadership role in the Global South’s evolving dynamics.

Further, with over a billion people, India represents not just a demographic dividend, but a reservoir of hopes, dreams, and aspirations. Each one of those 140 crore souls embodies a story, an idea, and a potential solution to the world’s most pressing challenges. This isn’t mere conjecture but an observable phenomenon. When the prime minister mentions the nation’s ability to shape the changing world, he isn’t speaking from a place of pride alone, but from a standpoint underpinned by tangible results and palpable influence.

Today, as the world grapples with uncertainty, India stands tall, not just as a beacon of hope but as a guiding force. The respect India commands isn’t simply because of its economic prowess or strategic significance, but because of its millennia-old civilization that teaches unity in diversity, resilience against adversity, and the art of harmonious coexistence. The testimony to India’s influence isn’t found only in treaties or trade agreements but in the attentive eyes and keen ears of world leaders during global summits. When India speaks, the world doesn’t just listen; it pauses, reflects, and often realigns. This brings us to an important issue, i.e. the need for reforms in multilateral institutions. India should be at the forefront of pushing these reforms.

The rising inward-looking tendency across the world underscores the urgency for robust international institutions that champion cooperation and inclusivity. Post-Cold War multilateralism has evolved, integrating diverse players from business to civil society, creating a holistic system that addresses everything from economics to environmental concerns. However, India’s prowess in development cooperation contrasts with its challenges in security, especially from our northern neighbour. This makes reforms in multilateral frameworks vital.

Further, the external affairs minister’s call for ‘reformed multilateralism’ resonates with this need, especially in the face of global adversities like the US-China tensions. Through this lens, India’s engagement in multilateralism is not merely a policy choice but a compelling necessity to align with the changing global order, ultimately safeguarding its economic and geopolitical aspirations.

The prime minister’s words echo a sentiment that resonates globally: India today is more than just a country. It’s a promise, a vision, and a guarantee of stability in an ever-changing world order. The unwavering faith of its citizens, combined with the growing trust of the international community, ensures that there’s no looking back. In India’s rise, there aren’t just opportunities or growth trajectories but a blueprint for a future where humanity thrives, collaborates, and celebrates shared victories.

The prime minister’s Independence Day address underscored more than mere rhetoric; it was an articulate affirmation of India’s ascending prominence on the international stage. The emphasis on ‘Amrit Kaal’ signifies not only India’s emergence but its definitive position in global dynamics. A nation steeped in ancient heritage yet pulsating with contemporary vigour, India’s developmental trajectory is congruent with its timeless values, underpinning its dedication to global cooperation and mutual growth.

As highlighted by the Prime Minister, India’s role in the evolving global paradigm is becoming increasingly pivotal. As the international community adheres to long-established conventions, it stands on the brink of transformation, with India poised to play a central role in shaping this new epoch. Navigating this crucial juncture, it becomes imperative for the global community to acknowledge the shifting narrative, and in this ‘Amrit Kaal’, India emerges not merely as a stakeholder but as a leader guiding the path ahead.

The author is OSD, Research, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. He tweets @adityasinha004. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.