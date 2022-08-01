This genre can go awfully wrong in trying to blend comedy with catastrophe. Mercifully, films like Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, and more recently, Good Luck Jerry, got it right.

It’s hard to recall when the genre of black comedy was birthed in Hindi Cinema. When was the first seed of this crackling idea sown? Anyway, we keep making such films today and not surprisingly, most of the titles have gone awfully wrong in trying to blend comedy with catastrophe. Mercifully, films like Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, and more recently Good Luck Jerry, got it right.

And here are few more monikers before we judge, deconstruct Darlings, the Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah film that seems to be totally unlike its title.

Delhi Belly (2011)

The promotions made us crave, the picture satiated the appetites. Reveling in its fascinating filth, this is a masterstroke in storytelling, if not entirely a masterpiece. Trailblazing narrative and groundbreaking music powered this black comedy about poop, diamonds, and tons of disasters. Profuse profanity, power-packed performances, and a cracker of a plot is what makes Delhi Belly a film for the ages, but obviously not for all age groups. It’s that rare gem that respects the genre that often mistakes crass for comedy.

Go Goa Gone (2013)

It will be very tempting to see what unfolds if Go Goa Gone and Delhi Belly meet at a bar and have a conversation, with Vir Das, the common thread. A trip to Goa for three friends turns into a nightmare for them and a sight to behold for fans. Zombies were unheard of in the Hindi film landscape, and Raj and DK flirted with this ambitious idea and delivered like how! Go Goa Gone also displayed the lengths till which a star like Saif Ali Khan is ready to go to have fun.

Lootcase (2020)

Another Mumbai film, another dark comedy, mostly short in dark. A man discovers a suitcase full of cash at midnight. He naughtily and comically tries to get intimate with his wife, again at midnight. Most of the action in this film unfolds after the sunset. A film starring Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey, and Gajraj Rao cannot go wrong. Watch it if you haven’t already.

Blackmail (2018)

Another Abhinay Deo piece of work. It’s hard to tell what keeps the late Irrfan Khan so quiet in this film. He barely registers a response, even when he sees his wife with another man in bed. All his explosions happen inside his brain that lead him to imagine fake scenarios of him killing and attacking people. Outside, he’s as meek as a mouse. This wasn’t as crisp or sharp as Delhi Belly, the narrative was a riot and a blast. It’s both ironic and imaginative that a film that shows the leading man on a pot seat multiple times barely allowed us to take a loo break.

Good Luck Jerry (2022)

Janhvi Kapoor knows how to use her innocence in films that work for her characters. She does that here. She has to get her mother treated who’s suffering from lung cancer. She reluctantly agrees to become a drug carrier and ultimately triggers the plot of this mostly entertaining comedy. It does get dark, but the evergreen Deepak Dobriyal takes care of the other word- Comedy.

