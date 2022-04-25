From 1921 Moplah genocide to 2022 Delhi riots: Why anti-Hindu violence has been a norm in India

Credible reports, including the CCTV footage, show that the weapons were distributed one day before the attack on the Hindu procession was carried out in Delhi early this month

In February 2020, anti-Hindu riots broke out in northeast Delhi at the behest of the then AAP councillor, Tahir Hussain. The gory pictures of IB officer Ankit Sharma’s dead body that was stabbed 51 times and the charred body of Dilber Negi still haunt us. At the height of the anti-CAA demonstrations, a group of Muslim demonstrators in Delhi's Chand Bagh neighbourhood beat police officers, leading to the death of head constable Ratan Lal and the critical injury of Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma. On Republic Day, anti-farm law protesters went berserk at the Red Fort and assaulted policemen and women. More than 80 policemen were injured that day. All the while, the Left-liberal brigade remained deafeningly silent, having completely supported the absurdities of these demonstrations and the illegalities linked with them, all in the name of overturning farm legislation duly passed by Parliament. Platitudes such as “whoever is guilty should be booked” were invoked, meanwhile.

Cut to 2022: Delhi witnessed yet another anti-Hindu riot where a Hanuman Jayanti procession was attacked by Muslim mobs laden with sticks, stones, glass bottles, knives, and even guns. Yes, this is the national capital of India, where the police failed to protect the Hindu religious procession. The argument put forward by the apologists of the “Muslim victimhood” theory has been that this was a knee-jerk reaction. The story being promoted is that Muslims were being inflamed by loud music and “Jai Shri Ram” sloganeering near mosques. The liberal penchant to be peeved by “Hindu provocation” while turning a blind eye to Muslim provocation is the hypocrisy of the highest order.

Credible reports, including the CCTV footage, show the weapons were distributed one day before the attack on the Hindu procession was carried out. Just like in the 2020 anti-Hindu riots, stones were kept ready on terraces of illegally constructed homes and at the mosque to attack the Hindu devotees in an ambush-style onslaught. There’s a clip of a Muslim anchor inciting his co-religionists to hoard weapons, which points to the fact that these crimes weren’t committed in the heat of the moment. Instead, the attacks on Hindus throughout Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti were well-planned acts of Islamic bigotry that were no different from the jihadi attacks on devotees performing Amarnath Yatra.

Mohammad Ansar, an AAP member and chief conspirator of the anti-Hindu rioting on Hanuman Jayanti, seemed unapologetic while he was being taken to court. Ansar is being conveniently written off as a BJP asset, but this again contradicts what the ‘liberal’ cabal paints the saffron party as. It also questions Arvind Kejriwal’s fondness for Muslim appeasement, no matter if it was during the COVID-19 lockdowns when the AAP government allegedly ensured rations to illegal Rohingya Muslims or provided salaries to imams.

Perhaps it is high time that our courts give a fresh look at how they have handled some of these cases. While there are lakhs of pending cases in courts across the country, the likes of Rana Ayyub or even the rioters of Jahangirpuri managed to get judicial relief within 24 hours. The same, unfortunately, cannot be said of the sadhus killed in missionary-infested Palghar who still await justice despite the macabre act being recorded on camera and viral on social media. There is an ecosystem where eminent lawyers like Kapil Sibal are readily available to fight their cases, while Islamist bodies like Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind have enough resources to fund their cases with money sourced from economically exclusionist halal certificates.

To sum up, be it the 1921 Moplah genocide following Mahatma Gandhi’s Khilafat movement or the case of the Delhi riots in 2020 and 2022 orchestrated by Tahir Hussain and Mohammad Ansar, anti-Hindu violence has been a consistent phenomenon for a long time and it has no stopped despite a nationalist government in power at the Centre. The Nehruvian band of secularism continues to flog the right of Hindus to exist even after all these years, thanks to the damage it has done to the intellect of generation after generation.

The author is an independent journalist and columnist. Views expressed are personal.

