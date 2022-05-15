Five yogic habits that can help you overcome depression and stress

Patanjali’s Yogasutra delves into the reasons for psychological suffering of human beings and also prescribes the way to remove them

The Yogasutra of Patanjali is a treatise on the purpose of life, how to achieve this purpose, and the ways to achieve this goal. It is one of the classical books in Indian traditions. The subject of this book is yoga, its purpose, and its benefits. In a broader sense, it tells us the purpose of life, why and how to achieve it, and the way to overcome obstacles which we may encounter during this pursuit.

These are a set of specific and definite laws and rules which can take us to that level. These laws are laws of life, like natural laws.

Interestingly, the Yogasutra of Patanjali delves into the reasons for psychological suffering of human beings and also prescribes the way to remove them. There is hardly any match to this unpretentious book, which can be hailed as the mother of psychology. The seer of ancient India has compiled this treatise in such a simple yet profound way that it can be termed as a textbook of reasons and remover of human sufferings — psychological, emotional and secular.

What is depression?

As per modern medical science, depression is a state of unhappiness which lasts for a long time. It is a continuous low mood and lack of interest. The Yogasutra bases this thesis on the klesha theory, which is one of the main factors for affliction and suffering of both mind and body, emotional and intellectual levels. One can only discover one’s true self if the kleshas are first removed.

The first cause of suffering is ignorance. Our mind is the most fluctuating thing in the world. It is like a river where thoughts come and flow like water. It is a natural human tendency to attach ourselves with the mood and mood-swings of the mind. Whenever and whatever we associate ourselves to any particular thought, it gives us attachment with that particular thought. This thought causes us to desire, which leads us to action. Attachment-led action leads to sorrow.

Be an observer instead of a doer

For this, the Yogasutra prescribes that one should be just observing what is happening in the world of thought and action. The simplest way to back off from this attachment-led action is to be an ‘observer’, instead of a ‘doer’.

You should be the observer of the action-taking place, instead of assuming yourself as doing the action. It will make you free from the worry and tension of the expectations of the results of any action which in any way is not in your hands.

One-minute meditation

This is one of the simplest and easiest habits. Your mind is in a non-stop flow of thoughts. On an average, we think 60,000 thoughts a day and the interesting part is that 90 per cent of these thoughts are repetitive.

To stop this pattern, you need to break this cyclical thought pattern.

Whenever you start any work, you should do one-minute meditation. Meditation calms your mind, relaxes you, and makes you composed. The best way to sit on a chair is to straighten your back and just close your eyes. Now, focus on your ingoing and outgoing breadth. It will make you start your day in a better way. You can plan, relax and be more efficient and composed.

Control the cyclic pattern of mind

According to the Yogasutra, yoga is stopping the cyclical pattern of the mind. It says that there are five cyclical patterns of mind — knowledge, wrong knowledge, imaginations, sleep and memory. Our mind remains in these five realms and yoga helps overcome these five aspects of mind (Chitta Vritti Nirodha). Only by surpassing these five patterns of mind, you can overcome the mind which is the root cause of all psychological sufferings. You can win the mind only by understanding and controlling its patterns.

Focus on higher ideals

To channelise the energy and power of the mind, it must be focused on something higher than the present state of thinking and being. It may be a higher and noble thought, action or goal. Until and unless you focus the ever-charged energy and process of mind, you cannot break the cyclic pattern of mind.

Yogic diet

Yogis eat to live and not live to eat. Diet plays an important role in the overall health and vitality of your mind and body. It also helps as a shield against mood-swings. Yogic diet is primarily a plant-based food. Yogic diet stresses on natural, unprocessed food that is free of stimulants such as caffeine, alcohol, and refined sugar. Yogic diet promotes healing, balance and inner peace.

The writer is an independent columnist. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.