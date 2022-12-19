Opinion

Firstpost Podcast| Iran protests: When will the authoritarian regime bend

Iran's government has accessed the social media accounts of people it has detained and also inhuman mechanisms are being used to inhibit protesting people. Would the authoritarian and theocratic regime bend to the on-going protests? Tune in for a detailed analysis

FP Podcast December 19, 2022 20:18:32 IST
Firstpost Podcast| Iran protests: When will the authoritarian regime bend

People gather outside of an Iranian diplomat's residence to denounce the Iranian government and the recent execution of a protester on December 10, 2022 in New York City. Representational Image/AFP.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 19, 2022 20:27:27 IST

TAGS:

also read

Iran urged to free top actor Taraneh Alidoosti who backed protests
World

Iran urged to free top actor Taraneh Alidoosti who backed protests

Alidoosti, 38, was arrested on Saturday, official media said, after a string of social media posts supporting the protest movement including removing her headscarf and condemning the execution of protesters

Iran: Female doctor secretly treating protesters dies under mysterious circumstances, family alleges torture
World

Iran: Female doctor secretly treating protesters dies under mysterious circumstances, family alleges torture

The police claim that Aida Rostami died in a car accident. However, Rostami's family saw various bruises on her body including on her genitals. Her arms were also broken, a report said

Iran jails 400 people for up to 10 years over anti-regime protests
World

Iran jails 400 people for up to 10 years over anti-regime protests

Iran has now been officially using the term 'rioters' for all the demonstrators who deft the Islamic country's hardline theocratic rule