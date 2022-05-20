Before Vikram, Suriya made a special appearance in Kamal Haasan's Manmadhan Ambu. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles.

The three stalwarts of the entertainment industry - Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil have come together for the first time for director Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming action-thriller Vikram. The pan-India movie, which will also release in other dubbed versions including Hindi apart from its original language Tamil, has garnered immense praises for its power-packed trailer.

While watching these three great stars in one frame is expected to be a visual treat for fans, the excitement around the movie has gone to another level after the confirmation of Suriya's cameo in Vikram. While the inclusion of Suriya has definitely made Vikram grander and bigger, his cameo also plays a crucial role in the narrative of the film.

Why Suriya agreed to play a cameo in Vikram?

As per the reports, Suriya instantly agreed to make a special appearance in the movie as he considers Kamal Haasan his mentor and never denies his request. The actor previously made a cameo in Haasan's Manmadhan Ambu.

Powerful cameo

During the audio launch event, director Lokesh thanked Suriya for agreeing to play this powerful cameo and said, "I wanted to keep this a secret, but it got leaked. Once you watch the film, you will know why I have thanked him.”

Kamal Haasan reveals big thing

Talking to Film Companion, Kamal said that Suriya's cameo will take the story further in the third part of the movie. “It’s no more a rumour. We had to put up our hand and admit that Suriya is playing an incredible last-minute appearance. That should take the story a little further, probably into part 3,” said Ulganayagan.

Vikram, which is set to hit the screens on 3rd June and will lock horns with Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj and Sesh Adivi's Major at the box office.

