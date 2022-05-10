In a recent media interaction, Mahesh Babu said that he doesn't want to waste his time on Hindi movies.

The megastar of the Telugu industry, Mahesh Babu, who is fondly called as 'Prince Of Tollywood' by fans enjoys a humongous fanbase not only in the Telugu speaking states but across the globe due to the dubbed versions of his blockbusters.

In recent times, we have seen many Telugu stars like Prabhas and Vijay Deverakonda entering Bollywood to cater wider audience across the country. While fans of Mahesh Babu also want their favourite star to take the same step, he has no interest in making his debut in Bollywood. In fact, the actor gave some bold answers in a recent interaction when asked about the same.

Bollywood can't afford me

In a recent media interaction during the trailer launch event of Adivi Sesh's Major, when the actor was asked about his plans of stepping in Bollywood, he said, "I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don't think they can afford me. I don't want to waste my time working in an industry which can't afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here [in Telugu] is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can't be happier."

My strength is Telugu films

The actor further added that he always wished that people across the country should watch Telugu content, which is happening currently. "I always wanted to do Telugu films and wished people across India would watch it. And now when that is happening I'm very happy. I always had this strong opinion that my strength is Telugu films and the emotion I understand is the Telugu film emotion. Today the emotion is so strong, films have become so big that the lines have blurred and it's become Indian cinema," said the Maharshi star.

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is set to hit the screens on 12 May. During the pre-release event of the film, Mahesh Babu recalled the tough times and said, "In these 2 years, so much has happened and so much changed. I have lost some of my dearest ones but your love and support didn't change a bit. That's enough, I will move forward bravely. 12th May, a movie that you will like, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release, again it's a festival for all of us."

Directed by Parasuram, the film also features Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore and Samuthirakani in prominent roles. The film is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

