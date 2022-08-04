Explained: Why Korean, Hollywood and South Indian remakes should be a big no for Bollywood
In 2022, we saw many remakes of south Indian and western films in Bollywood. Unfortunately, majority of them failed to perform at the box office.
Post the pandemic phase, we are seeing Bollywood films struggling to find the audience at the box office. Unfortunately, in the past 7 months, we have seen only three successful films in the form Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Jugjugg Jeeyo doing decent business.
Analysing the current scenario, we can see that the audience has become very selective and will only go to theatres only if the film has managed to garner curiosity in them irrespective of banner, director big stars. In fact, remakes of Hollywood, South Indian and Korean films have failed to get big numbers at the box office this year.
Bring out the original content
If you observe the four successful films of 2022, you will notice that these movies were not any remakes, which clearly shows that audience wants to see original content. Majority of remakes of 2022 including Bachchhan Paandey (remake of Tamil film Jigarthanda), Jersey (remake of Telugu film Jersey), Hit (remake of Telugu film of the same name), Nikamma (remake of Telugu film Middle Class Abbayi) have failed to perform at the ticket windows. Earlier films like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Rocky Handsome, which were remakes of Korean movies garnered negative reviews from the audience.
No more language barrier
All OTT platforms witnessed a great boom during the pandemic phase. During this time, all the movie-goers binge-watched all the south Indian, Hollywood and cult Korean films with the help of subtitles and dubbed versions on OTT apps. So, now the audiences are not willing to watch the same content in a different package or language.
Upcoming remakes
In the upcoming days of 2022, several Bollywood remakes are scheduled to release, which include Laal Singh Chaddha (remake of Forrest Gump), Dobaaraa (remake of Mirage), Drishyam 2 (remake of Malayalam film of the same name) and Cirkus (remake of Angoor). Well, it will be interesting to see how these films will perform at the box office as it has some of the biggest names of the entertainment industry.
