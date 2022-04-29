Yash and Raveena Tandon starrer KGF 3 is expected to hit the screens in 2024. The film will be directed by Prashanth Neel, who also helmed the previous two parts.

Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 is currently enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office. While the film is inching towards the 1000 crore mark at the global box office, it has already turned out to be the third-highest Hindi grosser of all time with collections of over Rs 343 crore after Baahubali 2 (Hindi) and Dangal.

In the climax of the second part of KGF, the makers surprised fans and audiences by announcing KGF 3. As per the reports, Prashanth Neel will take the floors after wrapping up the shooting of Salaar. Undoubtedly, you must be super-excited about the third part of this pan-India action-thriller franchise and let me give you reasons to prove that it will be bigger, better and grander than the previous two instalments.

Yash will go international

In the mind-boggling climax, the CIA officials come to PM Ramika Sen (played by Raveena Tandon) and reveal that Rocky aka Yash has committed crimes in many international countries. This scene hints that in the third part, Rocky will become an international criminal and police departments from various countries will go to any level to hunt him down.



Showdown between Rocky and Ramika

While Rocky's face-off with Garuda and Adheera in the previous two installments was raw and action-packed, this time fans will witness the fight between two dangerous and sharp minds. Yes, apart from breathing action sequences and high-octane stunts, one of the biggest highlights of KGF 3 will be the mindful strategies of Rocky and Ramika Sen, which they will execute to win against each other.

Prabhas' special appearance

Reportedly, Prabhas will make a special appearance in KGF 3 and watching the Baahubali star and Yash in one frame will definitely be a visual treat for all the cinegoers. The presence of two pan-India megastars is expected to set the screens on fire with whistles blowing all around the corners of the cinema halls.

Swag at its peak

In the first two instalments, fans saw the journey of Rocky becoming a national criminal from a local Mumbai gangster. And the character trait of Rocky, which garnered immense love from fans was his swagger avatar with the dose of powerful and quirky one-liners. In KGF 3, the swag of Yash will be at its peak as an international criminal with his trademark seetimaar dialogues and punchlines.

