Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to hit the screens on 20 May. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee.

It's been a long time since we have witnessed a successful Bollywood film at the box office. While the dubbed Hindi versions of south-Indian movies are making a mark on the global market, Bollywood biggies are failing big time to garner footfalls in the cinema halls.

In fact, the last Bollywood successful film was Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher's The Kashmir Files, which released on 11 March. Post that we witnessed the downfall of Bollywood as biggies like Jersey, Bachchhan Paandey, Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 tanked at the box office.

While Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is releasing this Friday is expected to take a decent opening at the ticket windows, it is Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has the potential to end the dry spell of Bollywood films at the box office due to following reasons...

Kartik Aaryan's comeback on the silver screen after a long break

The heartthrob of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan, who enjoys a loyal fan following across the country, is coming back on the silver screen after a long gap as his last theatrical release was Love Aaj Kal 2, which released in February 2020. His last movie Dhamaka took a digital route and premiered on Netflix in 2021.

Horror-comedy element

In recent times, horror-comedy films like Stree, Bhoot Police, Bhoothnath, Roohi and others have managed to hit the chord with the audiences and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is expected to do the same thing.

Massy appeal and family entertainer

It's been quite a long time since we have seen a film having massy appeal, which can be enjoyed with family and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 successfully tick marks all the criteria, which can make moviegoers watch this movie along with their family members in the cinema halls.

Goodwill of the first part



Well, the first part of the horror-comedy franchise, which was headlined by Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and others, is still considered to be one of the best films in the mentioned genre. Being the second part of this successful film will definitely give an advantage to the Kartik Aaryan starrer.

The Anees Bazmee touch

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee, who is known for delivering comic blockbusters like No Entry, Welcome, Ready, Welcome Back and many others. With this movie, fans are expecting Anees to impress them with hilarious dialogues and witty one-liners like in his previous films.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and others is set to hit the screens on 20 May.

