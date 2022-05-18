The last releases of Ajith, Vijay and Rajinikanth failed to impress the audiences. Fans are expecting these megastars to make a roaring comeback with their upcoming biggies.

The Tamil film industry is known for making films which have the perfect blend of action, comedy, romance and other crucial emotions. Just like other industries, there are actors in Kollywood, who enjoy a humongous fanbase not only in India but across the globe due to their swag, acting and charismatic charm. Stars like Rajinikanth, Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, Ajith Kumar and others.

Well, the above-mentioned stars are known for setting box office records with their films. However, in recent times these stars have not been garnering desirable numbers due to the following reasons.

Poor content of selection

If you observe the last films of Rajinikanth (Annaatthe), Ajith (Valimai) and Vijay (Beast), they opened with big numbers but failed to hold the momentum due to their average or poor content. This scenario clearly shows that a superstar can give a good opening to your film but at the end it is the content, which helps you get the desirable result.

Stardom over logic and story

Another common thing we noticed in these films is that however the bigger or powerful star you take in your project, he or she can only lift the average story to a particular level and no actor is bigger than the film. While the story of Annaatthe and Valimai didn't impress the audience due to lack of novelty, Beast garnered criticism for its illogical scene in the climax where Thalapathy turns into a jet fighter pilot. Group captain Sivaraman Sajan, now retired from the Indian Air Force shared a small clip from the movie and tweeted, "I have so many questions….". A war veteran Major Amit Bansal replied to Sajan's tweet and wrote, "What was this???????? my brain is numb... Can not think further... all logic has gone in the drain...".

I have so many questions…. pic.twitter.com/zVafb6uAnm — sajan (@sajaniaf) May 15, 2022

What was this???????? my brain is numb... Can not think further... all logic has gone in the drain... — Major Amit Bansal (Retd) (@majoramitbansal) May 16, 2022



Make a roaring comeback

Thalapathy Vijay recently started the shooting of Thalapathy 66 along with Rashmika Mandanna, which is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. On the other hand, Ajith and Rajinikanth are busy with AK 61 with H Vinoth and Thalaivar 169 with Nelson. And we hope the content of these films justifies the stardom of these stars.

