Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff are locking horns at the box office this Friday with Runway 34 and Heropanti 2.

Tomorrow, we will witness one of the biggest box office clashes of 2022 as Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34 will lock horns with Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2. The promos of both the films have garnered positive responses from the audience and trade experts are hoping that these two films will end the dry spell of Bollywood films at the box office since no Hindi movie has worked after The Kashmir Files. However, Heropanti 2 is expected to take a lead at the box office due to its mass appeal and franchise value.

As per film distributor and trade analyst Akshaye Rathi, both films have the potential to become box office winners.

Will this clash affect the business of both the films?

I don't think the clash will in any way affect the business of both the films. A lot of factors at play, right? I mean, if you look at this week, there'll be a very interesting study in the context of cinema showcasing in terms of the number of shows that are given to each film and in terms of the ticket sales, because the mix is very interesting. On one side, you have veteran superstars like Mr Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, on the other corner you have Tiger Shroff in a mass appealing film, down south you have Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi garu in a film called Acharya and plus you have KGF 2, which is continuing to rage on with Yash. So, in terms of the impact of star power on showcasing the impact of good distribution on showcasing, all of that would be a very interesting case study, uh, this week. And I truly hope that the best film and the best distribution play works and is rewarded.

What do you think will be the opening day figures of both the films?

I think among the films, given the kind of showcasing that's happening at the cinema, I think KGF 2 and Heropanti 2 will probably take the lead and have a slight edge over Runway 34, because Runway 34 seems to be a subject that probably doesn't have the intrinsic value to cater to a mass audience, despite the presence of superstars like Mr Bachchan and Mr Ajay Devgn. So, I think purely because Heropanti 2 caters to the longer tail and will have bigger showcasing in terms of the screen count, it will probably have the edge and other fact is Eid is coming this week, and KGF 2 is a film that very intrinsically caters to a mass audience, which comprises of Muslims in a big way who will come back in huge numbers immediately after Eid. So, I really think that these two will probably dominate the proceedings up here in the north. Down south, I think it's going to be an Acharya show all the way and that will be humongous. With Ram Charan coming immediately after the success of RRR and Chiranjeevi garu, who is one of the biggest superstars in his own right.​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​