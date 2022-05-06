Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness has taken a great start at the domestic box office.

In recent times, India has become one of the most prominent markets for Hollywood films, especially for Marvel (MCU) biggies. Every character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe enjoys a loyal fanbase in the country and the huge box office numbers are enough to prove that.

The character of Doctor Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch, which garnered love in the Avengers franchise and standalone film, has arrived today at the box office with its second part titled Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness.

While the film shattered records in its advance booking reports and is set to take a bumper opening, we think Doctor Strange has all the chances to cross the lifetime business of Avengers: Endgame in India due to these reasons...

Love for Doctor Strange and Benedict Cumberbatch

The popularity of Benedict Cumberbatch went to another level in India after portraying the character of Doctor Strange in MCU movies. His nuanced and impeccable performance left fans highly impressed.

Craze for the movie

The craze and buzz of the movie has been humongous in the country right from the time when this project was announced. In fact, today (6 May) the first show started at 3: 30 am, which itself shows the demand and popularity of the movie. Looking at the initial reports, it is expected that the second instalment of Doctor Strange will take the biggest opening for a Hollywood film in 2022.

Visual spectacle

Just like other Marvel movies, Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness is also expected to be a larger-than-life movie with all the powerful and entertaining elements. The supreme VFX technology will be a visual treat for all the moviegoers.

No Big Competition

While the film has enjoyed a solo release at the box office, there is no big competition for the film in the upcoming days. Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is releasing next Friday (13 May) targets multiplexes and metro cities.

