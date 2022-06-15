Boy bands, at least the ones that are immensely popular and have a massive fan base, are known to either disband or go on an indefinite ‘hiatus’ - be it One Direction, The Jonas Brothers, Backstreet Boys or NSYNC.

As a K-pop fanatic and a bonafide ARMY, when BTS announced the news of their hiatus, at first, I was overwhelmed with sadness. After five odd hours, HYBE, the record label that represents the septet, released a statement clarifying that our beloved Bangatan boys aren’t on a break and that they are just going to ‘focus on solo projects for now’. While the statement did reassure some fans who were feeling unhappy with the K-pop group disbanding, others assumed that the statement was an attempt to make it up to the massive fan base of BTS, who were heartbroken after the announcement.

Since time immemorial, boy bands, at least the ones that are immensely popular and have a massive fan base, are known to either disband or go on an indefinite ‘hiatus’ - be it One Direction, The Jonas Brothers, Backstreet Boys or NSYNC. They do regroup at times and release new music to appeal to their older fan base

While it may not be correct to speculate at this point and compare BTS with American pop boy bands, a look at why boy bands, in general, don’t last long might paint a clearer picture about why BTS announced their sudden ‘hiatus’.

The One Direction Syndrome

One Direction, known for their songs ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ and ‘Kiss You’, was the brainchild of the creator of X Factor and English TV personality Simon Cowell. The group was formed when they auditioned for X Factor UK and eventually made it to the finals.

Trouble started brewing for One Direction when Zayn Malik, in 2015, announced his departure from the band. Malik explained his departure to the fans, saying, “I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight.” The statement draws attention to just how physically and mentally taxing it can be to be in a boy band, making music, going on tours and performing at concerts - one of the many reasons why artists eventually leave their bandmates despite everything going for them.

One Direction continued without a fifth member only to announce their ‘hiatus’ towards the end of 2015, which later became a ‘permanent split’ as reported by US Weekly. Since then, the Directors have been dying to see the boy band reunite which, of course, hasn’t happened yet. There was, of course, speculation that Harry, Louis, Niall and Liam - all of whom had a strong fan base, wanted to go solo.

Going solo is a better option for the individual artists who get a better paycheck (as they don’t have to share the profits with their bandmates) and have more control over their public image. It is not just a better business decision, but also the right thing to do when it comes to building a personal brand and public perception - which probably explains why One Direction aren’t together.



The Jonas Brothers Conundrum

A popular joke at ‘Jonas Brothers: Family Roast’ was about the band breaking up solely because Nick Jonas decided that he’d do better as a solo artist. Speaking to Wonderland Magazine, Nick took the credit for both breaking up the band and eventually, getting them back together in 2019, saying - “I hate that I have to take credit for being the one who initiated the conversation about breaking the band up, but the redemption story is that I also got the band back together in a way!”

While Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas too went on with their solo careers, they did not receive the kind of popularity and praise that Nick did.

Perhaps, Nick, Kevin and Joe decided to regroup because they knew that they’d be better off together than alone, which explains the conundrum - to split or not to split?

The Backstreet Boys Effect

At times, boy bands going their separate ways has less to do with their interpersonal relationships and more to do with their record label and management company. Known for their hits ‘I Want It That Way’ and ‘Quit Playin Games’, BSB expressed a strong desire to leave their management company, The Firm. What followed was a $75–100 million lawsuit against Zomba Music Group (JIVE's parent company), claiming breach of contract, claiming they promoted their former bandmate’s solo album.

After the legal troubles ended, Backstreet Boys did come together and released more music.

Out of all the reasons listed above, it may be difficult to say what played a prominent role that made BTS go on a ‘hiatus’. Was it because the band members felt that they’d do better as solo artists? Was it the pressure that comes with surviving in the K-pop industry? Only time will tell.

