While we agree that Bollywood films are failing to strike the chord with the audience but honestly same thing is also happening in Kollywood and Tollywood as films like Acharya, Radhe Shyam, Beast and others have disappointed the cinegoers big time.

Well, we all know that social media has become an integral part of everyone's life. While it has brought the world closer and together, it has also spread negativity as we see many trolls targeting public figures without any reason. And now after the pandemic era, it seems that Bollywood has become a soft target as every Friday when a Hindi movie releases, #BoycottBollywood starts trending on social media platforms.

2022 has not been a good year for Bollywood as the industry delivered a string of flops, which include Shamshera, Runway 34, Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchhan Paandey, Jersey, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Heropanti 2 and many more. While the debate of how south Indian content is better than Hindi films has become a hot topic, we can't outrightly say that Bollywood only serves poor content. There were some Bollywood films with good content like Jhund, Jersey and Runway 34, which didn't receive any support from the audience.

If you analyse the box office, hardly 1 or 2 per cent of the total population industry goes to the cinema hall to watch films. And needless to say, the people who trend this kind of negativity on social media don't go to theatres. Also, there are fans of actors, who make old videos of other stars viral in a negative way, so that the business of the film can get affected due to some controversy. Since Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is releasing in the next weekend, many Boycott hashtags are trending on social media. The actor recently reacted to it in a group interview and said, "That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue. He added, "I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films."

While we agree that Bollywood films are failing to strike the chord with the audience but honestly same thing is also happening in Kollywood and Tollywood as films like Acharya, Radhe Shyam, Beast and others have disappointed the cinegoers big time. However, none of the south Indian audiences is trending Boycott hashtags of their stars of films.

Well, to be honest, boycotting a film even before watching it, is unfair and unethical.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.