Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has turned out to be a winner at the box office. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee.

After a dry spell of over two months, Bollywood has finally delivered a hit with Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has collected Rs 66.71 crore in its first four days at the box office. The horror-comedy cheered the Bollywood filmmakers and is soon expected to enter the Rs 100 crore at the ticket windows.

The Hindi film industry has got a much-needed hit with the Anees Bazmee directorial and the success of this film is expected to give a huge boost to the upcoming Bollywood biggies due to the following reasons.

Change in momentum

With the moviegoers coming out in large numbers for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the experts are expecting the audience to show their love for upcoming movies like Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek, Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj and others. Interestingly, the promos and songs of these films have garnered a good response among the fans.

Comeback of Bollywood

After failures of biggies like Attack, Bachchan Paandey, Heropanti 2, Runway 34 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has given a ray of hope to the filmmakers. This comeback of Bollywood has assured the believability of the audience in the Hindi film industry.

As actors we crave for this day

This Housefull board !!

Where i myself didn’t get the tickets ❤️ #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 on fire

Thank you to the Audience pic.twitter.com/4B1Vxyz8Lg — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 22, 2022

Coming back to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film is set to become Kartik Aaryan's second Rs 100 crore film after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar Murad Khetani Krishan Kumar Anjum Khetani under the banners of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. The film also features Sanjai Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji, Rajesh Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar and others in prominent roles.

