Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Kangana Ranaut-Arjun Rampal's Dhaakad are set to arrive tomorrow at the box office.

The Bollywood film industry is currently going through a rough patch as recent biggies like Bachchhan Paandey, Attack, Jersey, Heropanti 2, Runway 34 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar failed at the box office. All eyes are on Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is set to hit the screens tomorrow as the industry experts feel that the horror-comedy will end the dry spell of Hindi films along with Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, which is clashing with the Anees Bazmee directorial.

While both the films are locking horns at the box office, they won't affect each other's business opines distributor and expert Akshaye Rathi.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will take a double-digit opening

Talking to Firstpost, Rathi shared that the Kartik Aaryan will bring back the audience to the theatres and said, "Very confident that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will break this dry spell that has apparently been underway for Hindi films. It looks like a film that has huge anticipation around it. It looks like a true blue entertainer and a multi-genre entertainer, which really is the kind of cinema that has been doing fabulously well at theatres across regional markets or Hindi and I really hope that a movie can take a opening that goes to the double-digits and brings people back to theatres in big numbers. It's a film that's kid-friendly, that's family-friendly, it's a franchise that hugely popular, the title has become an absolute rage and Kartik Aaryan is an actor that a lot of people really enjoy watching on the silver screen. So very hopeful that the film will get a huge number of people to go to the theatres."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad cater to different audience

When asked whether the box office clash will affect the business of both the films, Rathi replied, "I don't think so. I think both the movies will have their own trajectory and both will find their own audience without significant extent encroaching into each other's businesses. I think Dhaakad is an out and out mass entertainer, which caters to a very different audience compared to the kind of audience that a film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 would possibly cater to. And I'm very hopeful that both the movies will do well and will do good business at the box office and earn some. much-needed audience back for the theatres and for the entertainment industry."

