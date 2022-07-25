Bollywood will witness one of the biggest clashes of the year as Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha will lock horns with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan on 11 August.

July has definitely not turned out to be a good month for Bollywood as Aditya Roy Kapur's Om, Rajkummar Rao's Hit: The First Case and Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu underperformed at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's dacoit drama Shamshera, which was expected to open with packed houses, turned out to be a colossal disappointment at the ticket windows. For July, only one big Bollywood film is pending its release, which is John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor starrer Ek Villain Returns. Well, let's hope that at least this film will end the month on a good note.

However, the month of August is very crucial for Bollywood as some of the biggest movies will release during this period. First and foremost, we will witness one of the biggest Bollywood clashes on August 11 between Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan. Both the films are arriving on the auspicious festival of Rakhi and will also have the advantage of Independence Day and Parsi New Year. Aamir and Akshay are two of the biggest names in the entertainment industry and we are hoping that their projects will end the dry spell at the box office.

The following month will see the arrival of Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati's Dobaara, which is directed by Anurag Kashyap. The thriller, which has been garnering global recognition is expected to impress the audience with its powerful and engaging content. Jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under Balaji Telefilms, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose's banner Athena, the film marks the second collaboration between Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee after Manmarziyaan.

On 25th August, the handsome of Tollywood, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen making his Bollywood and pan-India debut with Puri Jagannadh's Liger. The sports drama has been in the news since its inception and with its power-packed trailer, the anticipation has gone to another level. Also starring Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan and legendary boxer Mike Tyson, the film is set to hit the screens on August 25.

Well, we hope the cumulative business of these films goes over Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office.

