In the last week, we came across a heartwarming tale of a cute pup, a boy named Arjun (Arnav Vijay) and his father Shankar (Arun Vijay) through director Sarov Shanmugam's Oh My Dog, which released on Amazon Prime Video. Produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment, the movie released was released on April 21 and garnered rave reviews from the audience and industry experts.

The film has already turned out to be a winner among fans with several lauding the makers for its technicalities and star performances. While you might be thinking to watch this movie or not, we gave you several reasons to prove that Oh My Dog is a perfect family entertainer.

From real to reel

Oh My Dog has brought together veteran actor Vijay Kumar, his son Arun Vijay and his grandson Arnav Vijay, who made his acting debut with his movie. Watching the three generations of actors together on the silver screen is definitely a visual treat for fans.

Cute chemistry between Simba and Arnav

Well, this is definitely one of the biggest highlights of the movie. The cute chemistry between the pup and small boy will melt your heart and make you emotional and happy at the same time. Interestingly, the family actually adopted a pup from the sets and named it ‘Snow’!

Special connection with pet lovers

Just like Hachi - A Dog's tale and Teri Meherbaniyaan, Oh My Dog too will make a special place in the heart of every dog lover. The film perfectly evoked the emotions of the pet lovers and has also given them a reason to embrace moreover with their pets.

Co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian and S. R. Ramesh Babu of RB Talkies, the music of Oh My Dog is composed by Nivas Prasanna while the camera is cranked by Gopinath. The film is available in Tamil and Telugu.

