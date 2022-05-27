Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan. It is set to hit the screens on 11th August.

Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, who has earned the image of delivering great films, is currently busy in the promotions of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The megastar is coming almost after four years on the silver screen with this movie and just like us even experts are excitedly waiting for it. While the actor has already created a humongous buzz around the film with its unique promotional strategies, here's why I feel that Aamir Khan will inaugurate the Rs 400 crore club with Laal Singh Chaddha...

Trendsetter at the box office

If we keep aside the debacle of his last movie, Thugs of Hindostan, the actor has inaugurated every club of Bollywood with his blockbusters - Ghajini (Rs 100 crore club) 3 Idiots (Rs 200 crore club) Dhoom 3 ( Rs 250 crore club) PK (Rs 300 crore club) and Dangal (Rs 350 crore club). The latter is still the highest-grossing Bollywood film at the domestic box office and the highest Indian grosser in the global market.

Adaptation of Forrest Gump

The film is the adaptation of Hollywood cult classic Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the titular role. The Robert Zemeckis directorial is considered one of the finest films in the world cinema and knowing the dedication and detail of Aamir Khan, which he puts in all of his movies, we can expect Laal Singh Chaddha to be a winner.

Three Khans together

As per the reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are having cameos in the Advait Chandan directorial and it will be the first when the audience will see the three Khans together on the silver screen. Well, watching the three megastars in one frame will not only be a treat to the cinegoers but will also boost the film at the box office as fans of all Khans will watch it on the big canvas.

Release date factor

Laal Singh Chaddha is hitting the screens on 11th August and will enjoy the partial holiday of Raksha Bandhan. Followed by the weekend, it will also have the advantage of 15th August as there will national holiday of Independence Day.

Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in prominent roles.

