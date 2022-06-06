In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan will feature in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the silver screen for almost four years as he was last featured in Aanand L Rai's Zero, which was a box office debacle. In recent years, SRK's films have performed below the mark as his last bonafide hit was Happy New Year, which released in 2014. Post that movies like Raees, Dilwale, Jab Harry Met Sejal and his last movie Zero, garnered mixed reviews from fans and industry experts.

However, after a gap of four years, the megastar of the Hindi film industry is gearing up to give us a triple treat as not one or two but three films featuring SRK will hit the screens in 2023, which are Pathaan (25th January), Jawan (2nd June) and Dunki (22nd December). And these films are expected to be gamechangers for the megastar due to these reasons...

Collaboration with blockbuster filmmakers

For all his three films, SRK has joined hands with blockbuster filmmakers. While Pathaan is directed by Salaam Namaste, Bang Bang and War helmer Siddharth Anand, Jawan marks the Bollywood debut of Tamil director Atlee, who delivered box office spinners in the form of Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal and Bigil. For Dunki, the actor has collaborated with Rajkumar Hirani, who delivered memorable films like Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju. Well, the combo of SRK with these filmmakers, will surely set the box office on fire, isn't it?

Pan-India appeal

Out of his three films, Pathaan and Jawan will have a pan-India release. While the Sidharth Malhotra directorial will also be released in Tamil and Telugu, the Atlee actioner will hit the screens in the dubbed versions of Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. The wide release of these films will help them to get a great boost at the ticket windows.

Big-ticket experience

The common factor between these three films is that they are masala entertainers and worth your time and attention. While Jawan and Pathaan are set stylish actioners with grand scale, Dunki is expected to be a trademark Hirani film with an ample dose of humour and entertaining elements.

