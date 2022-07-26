Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera has turned out to be a colossal disappointment at the box office.

The string of flops has become a topic of concern for Bollywood. After dismal performances of Hit: The First Case, Rashtra Kavach Om and Shabaash Mithu, Bollywood experts were expecting that Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera will end the dry phase of the Hindi film industry but it got outrightly rejected by the audience. Although the film's plot had elements of RRR, Baahubali and a bit of Batman as well, it wasn't an unbearable watch.

Catch team #Shamshera have a blast with overseas fans, media and influencers! 🌎💥 Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you. pic.twitter.com/bBnGw9dmWG — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) July 26, 2022

In fact, Ranbir Kapoor ruled the screen with his charismatic presence in every frame. The only problem was that the versatile actor didn't get a strong enough script to hold the audience's attention. The debacle of Shamshera has been a shocker in the entertainment industry but it has given some important lessons to Bollywood...

Star power doesn't result into box office numbers

Time and again, the last six months have shown us that the films featuring big stars have failed to open with big numbers. These include MayDay, Heropanti 2, Samrat Prithviraj with the latest being Shamshera. Well, this clearly proves that the audience wants larger-than-life and entertaining content to enjoy cinematic experience on the silver screen.

Direct comparison with south films

Well, right from scale to content, audiences are comparing Bollywood films with Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood ventures. This means, Bollywood filmmakers need to up their game and make content, which will appeal to the masses as well as classes.

With biggies like Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan and 's Liger, let's hope Bollywood get huge money spinners at the box office.

