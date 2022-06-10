Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the global box office.

After going through a rough patch for a couple of months, Bollywood got its much-needed hit with Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released on 20th May at the box office. While the horror-comedy has crossed Rs 150 crore mark at the domestic market and still going strong, the Hindi film industry again faced a downward trend as recent biggies like Samrat Prithviraj and Anek failed to garner footfall at the ticket windows.

While it is crucial for the Hindi film industry to get back on track as early as possible, here are a few things Bollywood can learn from the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Family entertainers still work at the box office

In recent times, we have seen Bollywood filmmakers opting for subjects, which are quite complex, niche and sometimes made for individual viewing. The family entertainers don't only give a great vibe of watching a movie with close ones but also give a huge boost at the box office and the success of BB 2 is a classic example of that.

Mass-centres

Nowadays, the Hindi filmmakers are mostly inclined toward the content, which caters to metro cities and the elite audience. Well, with this decision, the mass centres have somehow got detached from Bollywood and are now consuming south-Indian content. With pan-Indian south films and Hollywood giving a tough time to Bollywood, it is important for the Hindi film industry to come up with movies, which have mass and pan-India appeal with a high dose of entertainment.

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film is directed by Aneez Bazmee of No Entry, Ready and Welcome fame and also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and others in prominent roles. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios.

